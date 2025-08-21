Pakistan Achieves Capacity To Produce 3m Olive Plants Annually
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Pakistan has achieved self-sufficiency in olive plant production, with the capacity to produce up to 3 million plants annually through local nurseries.
Pakistan would earlier import 700,000 to 800,000 olive plants each year but now it can fully meet demand through domestic resources, Principal Scientist at Centre of Excellence for Olive Research and Training (CEFORT)Chakwal Dr. Muhammad Ramzan Anser told to Wealth Pakistan.
He said CEFORT have developed protocols, facilitated private nurseries, and transferred technology to the private sector to ensure a consistent supply of quality plants for growers.
“CEFORT has screened 86 olive varieties from different countries and selected 22 for commercial use” he added.
DR. Ramzan said Pakistan has successfully cultivated world-class varieties, including Greek Koroneiki, Italian Coratina and Frantoio, and Spanish Arbequina and Manzanilla.
Highlighting support for growers, Dr. Ramzan said that CEFORT will place agriculture graduates in various clusters to guide and train farmers, and is also working to develop the capacity of 100 master trainers in both public and private sectors in the Potohar region.
He said CEFORT has also standardized recipes for olive-based products such as pickles, jams, chutneys, and bakery items. currently, there are 20 commercial brands in Punjab and around 48 nationwide using our formulations.
Since 2017, about 40 cold press units for olive oil extraction have been installed across the country. He said given the rising scale of cultivation, we will require hundreds of such units in the coming years.
Dr.
Ramzan underlined the potential of the Potohar region, where over 700,000 acres of barren and rocky land are well-suited for olives. Olives thrive in this type of land where no other commercial activity exists.
Reflecting on the sector’s development, he said Pakistan that trials began in 2008-09 across Punjab’s districts and ecological zones, and by 2015 farmers were provided with tested varieties and technical support.
"CEFORT remains the first olive centre in Pakistan offering full value-chain R&D support" he remarked.
It is worth mentioning here that under a newly launched initiative, the Punjab government plans to bring 3,625 acres of land under olive plantation. Applications have been invited from eligible growers to apply for the three-year subsidy-backed programme by November 15.
He said this is the first project of its kind in Pakistan whereby all wings of the agriculture department will be facilitating farmers in an integrated manner.
In the first year, olive trees will be planted on 1,000 acres, with farmers receiving a subsidy of Rs57,960 per acre. A total of 583,625 olive plants will be planted during the course of this project (2025-28), with each acre accommodating 161 plants.
Farmers owning a minimum of five acres of land can apply for the project, with preference given to clusters where olive cultivation already exists. However, the availability of drip irrigation is a mandatory requirement for farmers planning to establish olive orchards on five acres or more.
He said farmers will also be required to maintain the land for a minimum of 10 years, with the obligation to replace any dead plants at their own expense.
