Pakistan ADB Forge Strategic Partnership To Boost Climate Resilience
Faizan Hashmi Published May 26, 2025 | 06:39 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) The federal government and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have agreed to strengthen collaboration on climate resilience and environmental sustainability during a high-level talks in Islamabad on Monday.
Federal Minister for Climate Change and Environmental Coordination, Dr. Musadik Malik, and ADB Director General Bruno Carrasco led discussions on a comprehensive strategy to address Pakistan's pressing climate challenges.
Both sides emphasized the need for urgent action, with a particular focus on supporting youth-led climate initiatives through incubation programs, mentorship, and funding opportunities.
The partnership aims to empower young innovators to develop scalable solutions while positioning Pakistan competitively in the global green economy.
The meeting explored avenues for increased climate financing, with plans to mobilize investments for sustainable development projects.
Carbon credit markets also featured prominently in discussions, with both parties agreeing to explore mechanisms for monetizing emissions reductions and improving environmental performance.
Minister Malik stressed the importance of moving from policy planning to implementation, assuring ADB of Pakistan's full commitment to achieving concrete results. "We must ensure that our strategies translate into real-world impact," he said.
The ADB delegation reaffirmed its support for Pakistan's climate agenda, highlighting opportunities for knowledge-sharing, policy-based loans, and capacity-building programs to strengthen institutional responses to climate change.
Technical teams from both sides will now work on finalizing the partnership framework, with further engagements expected in the coming months.
