UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan, ADB Sign Agreement Worth $300 M For Trade Competitiveness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 02:02 PM

Pakistan, ADB sign agreement worth $300 m for trade competitiveness

The government of Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Friday signed an agreement amounting $300 million for trade competitiveness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ):The government of Pakistan and Asian Development Bank (ADB) Friday signed an agreement amounting $300 million for trade competitiveness.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar witnessed the signing of policy-based loan agreement of Trade and Competitiveness Programme (Subprogram-2) between the government of Pakistan and ADB, said a press release issued by Ministry of Economic Affairs here.

The loan agreement was signed by the Economic Affairs Division Secretary Noor Ahmed and ADB Country Director Xiaohong Yang.

The ADB approved the Trade and Competitiveness Programme today on November 27, 2020.

This programme will help improve the exports by enhancing trade competitiveness and diversification.

Under Trade and Competitiveness Programme, the government is introducing important tariff and tax policy reforms to help improve Pakistan's international competitiveness and further strengthen key institutions, including accreditation bodies, the Exportï¿½Import Bank of Pakistan, and National Single Window.

This programme will also help Pakistan to further improve its current account balance in a sustained manner and strengthen foreign exchange reserves.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdum Khusro Bakhtyar said the government's key economic reforms and policies helped stabilizing external account despite the unprecedented challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pakistan's external account stability is underpinned by highest ever remittances, improved balance of trade and official inflows.

He further highlighted the commitment of his government towards achieving macroeconomic stability and growth through improved fiscal management and trade facilitation, better governance and strengthened regulatory framework.

Country Director Xiaohong Yang said the ADB is a long standing development partner of Pakistan. The ADB fully supports the government's development vision and policies.

The ADB is providing its support for policy reforms and project financing in the key priority areas such as financial management, energy, road, social sector, water and irrigation and urban services.

During the board of directors' meeting, the ADB management acknowledged that the government's ongoing efforts to ensure stability have started showing encouraging results despite the COVID-19 challenge.

The government of Pakistan ongoing efforts to ensure stability has started showing encouraging results despite the COVID-19 challenge.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Loan Exchange Exports Water Road Bank November 2020 Asian Development Bank Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

â€˜Nothing wrong with Bilawal in marrying him, he ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Economy to Decline by 4.5% in 2020 - Accou ..

18 minutes ago

Europe coronavirus death toll passes 400,000: AFP ..

18 minutes ago

Three more patients die of COVID-19 in Faisalabad

18 minutes ago

Tasman edge Auckland with late penalty in New Zeal ..

32 minutes ago

Italian Embassy to arrange virtual meeting for set ..

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.