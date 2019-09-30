Pakistan Advertising Association AGM announces newly-elected CEC & Office-bearers

The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) held itsAnnual General Meeting (AGM) on 28th September, 2019, to announce its election results for the year 2019-2020 and honor the newly-elected Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Office bearers of PAA for the year 2019-2020

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) held itsAnnual General Meeting (AGM) on 28th September, 2019, to announce its election results for the year 2019-2020 and honor the newly-elected Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Office bearers of PAA for the year 2019-2020.

Mr. Waqar H. Haidri - Group Chairman of the Oktopus Group has been elected as the new Chairman of PAA, while Mr. JawadHumayun – Chairman of Channel 7 Communications (Pvt) Ltd. is the new Senior Vice Chairman and Mrs.

SeemaJaffer - Chief Executive Officer of Bond Advertising (Pvt) Ltd. won the election for the new Vice Chairperson. All the newly elected members expressed their gratitude to the advertising, media and communications industry, for the confidence placed in their abilities and said that they are inspired and fully committed to serve the profession with the best of their abilities.

After the appointment of these new members, a standing ovation was given to the outgoing Office Bearers for the preceding year 2018-2019, to appreciate their hard work and remarkable contributions towards resolving the issues faced by the advertising agencies and accelerating the progress of this industry.

After these elections, PAA’s new Central Executive Committee will comprise of the following distinguished members; Ahmed HussainKapadia–Managing Director Synergy Group, Nadeem Akbar - Chief Executive Officer of Midas Communications Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, M.

Hassan Ansari - Executive Director of Argus Advertising (Pvt) Ltd, Brig. (R) M. ZubairRehan – Chief Executive Officer of Creative Junction (Pvt) Ltd, Wasiq Ali Khan - Chief Executive Officer of Manhill Advertising & Marketing (Pvt) Ltd, Syed Ali Raza - Managing Director of Adetude (Pvt) Ltd, Kanwar M.

Rashid - Chief Operating Officer of Time & Space Media (Pvt) Ltd and Sohail Aziz - Chief Executive Officer of Message Communications, TabishWaqar - Chief Executive Officer of Spider 360 Media (Pvt) Ltd. Mrs. Fatima Kisat - Chief Executive Officer of Mediad Communications (Pvt) Ltd. and Bilal Tanveer - Executive Director of Maxim Advertising Co. (Pvt) Ltd.