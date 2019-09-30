UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Advertising Association AGM Announces Newly-elected CEC & Office-bearers

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

Pakistan Advertising Association AGM announces newly-elected CEC & Office-bearers

The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) held itsAnnual General Meeting (AGM) on 28th September, 2019, to announce its election results for the year 2019-2020 and honor the newly-elected Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Office bearers of PAA for the year 2019-2020

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019) The Pakistan Advertising Association (PAA) held itsAnnual General Meeting (AGM) on 28th September, 2019, to announce its election results for the year 2019-2020 and honor the newly-elected Central Executive Committee (CEC) and Office bearers of PAA for the year 2019-2020.

Mr. Waqar H. Haidri - Group Chairman of the Oktopus Group has been elected as the new Chairman of PAA, while Mr. JawadHumayun – Chairman of Channel 7 Communications (Pvt) Ltd. is the new Senior Vice Chairman and Mrs.

SeemaJaffer - Chief Executive Officer of Bond Advertising (Pvt) Ltd. won the election for the new Vice Chairperson. All the newly elected members expressed their gratitude to the advertising, media and communications industry, for the confidence placed in their abilities and said that they are inspired and fully committed to serve the profession with the best of their abilities.

After the appointment of these new members, a standing ovation was given to the outgoing Office Bearers for the preceding year 2018-2019, to appreciate their hard work and remarkable contributions towards resolving the issues faced by the advertising agencies and accelerating the progress of this industry.

After these elections, PAA’s new Central Executive Committee will comprise of the following distinguished members; Ahmed HussainKapadia–Managing Director Synergy Group, Nadeem Akbar - Chief Executive Officer of Midas Communications Pakistan (Pvt) Ltd, M.

Hassan Ansari - Executive Director of Argus Advertising (Pvt) Ltd, Brig. (R) M. ZubairRehan – Chief Executive Officer of Creative Junction (Pvt) Ltd, Wasiq Ali Khan - Chief Executive Officer of Manhill Advertising & Marketing (Pvt) Ltd, Syed Ali Raza - Managing Director of Adetude (Pvt) Ltd, Kanwar M.

Rashid - Chief Operating Officer of Time & Space Media (Pvt) Ltd and Sohail Aziz - Chief Executive Officer of Message Communications, TabishWaqar - Chief Executive Officer of Spider 360 Media (Pvt) Ltd. Mrs. Fatima Kisat - Chief Executive Officer of Mediad Communications (Pvt) Ltd. and Bilal Tanveer - Executive Director of Maxim Advertising Co. (Pvt) Ltd.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Rashid Progress September 2019 Media All Industry Best

Recent Stories

6th Islamabad Literature Festival Ends On An Enthu ..

7 minutes ago

NHMP to bring automation in issuing challans: SSP ..

10 minutes ago

Beijing Denies Trump's Allegations of China Financ ..

10 minutes ago

29 visiting consultants to offer treatment in hosp ..

21 minutes ago

Hearing of petition filed against non implementati ..

10 minutes ago

Court confiscates Salman Shahbaz's assets in Money ..

18 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.