Pakistan, Afghanistan agree to implement mechanism TAD

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Ministries of Commerce of Pakistan and Afghanistan have agreed to implement the Temporary Admission Document (TAD) streamline mechanism and regulate the movement of cargo vehicles carrying bilateral trade between the two countries.

Applications for TAD for Afghanistan-registered vehicles will be collected on all working days of Pakistan Embassy Kabul and Pakistan Consulate, Kandahar from 1100-1200 hours daily, said a press release on Monday.

Applications for TAD from Pakistani registered vehicles will be collected on all working days at Afghanistan Consulate Generals, Quetta, and Peshawar from 1000 –1100 hours.

Both sides have ensured the availability of application forms in Embassy/Consulates and on websites which is freely downloadable.

The TAD will be issued within five working days of receipt of applications.

The TAD shall become valid from the date of issuance.

A separate Temporary Admission Document will be issued, for vehicle, driver and cleaner.

The fee will be charged for issuing TAD of Vehicle only, however, the TAD pass for drivers and cleaners of that vehicle will be free of cost.

TAD shall be valid for one vehicle at a time and only for the carrier to whom it was issued; it shall not be transferable to other carriers.

The TAD is issued against the admission fee of US $100 and its validity is for 6 months with multiple journeys and the mechanism of Temporary Admission Document (TAD) is notified vide SRO 702(I)/2024 by Federal board of Revenue.

The Directorate General of Transit Trade, Peshawar/ Quetta is responsible for sharing list of approved transport operators with Afghanistan Consulate Generals, Quetta, and Peshawar; hence Transport Operators/Owners of Pakistan Registered Vehicles are encouraged to apply at Directorate General of Transit Trade, Peshawar/ Quetta for registration of their trucks to operate under TAD Mechanism.

Help Desks have also been established to facilitate Transport Operators.

The first vehicle from Afghanistan carrying a consignment of coal crossed over to Islamabad the 3rd June, 2024 and Pakistani side at the Kharlachi Border Terminal on 2nd June, 2024 formally inaugurating the mechanism on ground.

Three vehicles with TAD crossed Torkhum on 3rd June 2024.

After June 15th, 2024, no vehicle will be allowed to carry bilateral trade between the two countries, without possessing Temporary Admission Document (TAD).