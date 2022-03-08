UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Afghanistan Allows Free Movement Of Trucks To Enhance Transit Trade: Razak Dawood

Muhammad Irfan Published March 08, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Pakistan, Afghanistan allows free movement of trucks to enhance transit trade: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have permitted free movement of each other's trucks between the two countries from March 21, 2022 on Temporary Admission Documents (TAD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have permitted free movement of each other's trucks between the two countries from March 21, 2022 on Temporary Admission Documents (TAD).

"We have finally done it! Historical development on regional connectivity front! We wish to share that Pakistan and Afghanistan have allowed free movement of each other's trucks between the two countries and cross stuffing w.e.f. 21 March, 2022 via TAD, the Adviser Commerce said this on his official twitters account here.

The Adviser said that Afghan transporters can obtain TAD from Pakistan Embassy at Kabul and Consulate in Kandahar, while transporters from Pakistan can obtain TAD from Consulates in Peshawar and Quetta.

He said that this is a historic development and will go a long way in enhancing our connectivity and trade relations with Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond.

Razak Dawood said that geographical diversification and enhancing regional trade and connectivity are major pillars of the Ministry's Strategic Trade Policy Framework. We have put in place "Look Africa" and "Silk Reconnect" policy initiatives for Africa and Central Asian Republics respectively, he said.

He informed that during Jul-Feb 2022, Pakistan's exports to Central Asia grew by 135 percent from USD $72.5 million to USD$ 172.5 million in the same period of last year.

Similarly, Pakistan's exports to Africa increased by 16 percent during July to February 2022 and stood at USD$ 1.033 billion from USD $0.892 billion during the corresponding period last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Afghanistan Kabul Peshawar Prime Minister Quetta Exports Kandahar Same United States Dollars February March July Commerce From Share Asia Billion Million

Recent Stories

Sexton commits to Ireland till 2023 World Cup: IRF ..

Sexton commits to Ireland till 2023 World Cup: IRFU

1 minute ago
 CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

CPO holds 'Khuli Kutchery'

1 minute ago
 Fake doctor arrested

Fake doctor arrested

1 minute ago
 OICCI terms country's progress under present govt. ..

OICCI terms country's progress under present govt. as satisfactory: Prime Minist ..

1 minute ago
 Solemn Paris Fashion Week draws to a close

Solemn Paris Fashion Week draws to a close

29 minutes ago
 Two members gang busted, 3 stolen motorcycles reco ..

Two members gang busted, 3 stolen motorcycles recovered

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>