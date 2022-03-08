Pakistan, Afghanistan allows free movement of trucks to enhance transit trade: Razak Dawood

Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have permitted free movement of each other's trucks between the two countries from March 21, 2022 on Temporary Admission Documents (TAD).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have permitted free movement of each other's trucks between the two countries from March 21, 2022 on Temporary Admission Documents (TAD).

"We have finally done it! Historical development on regional connectivity front! We wish to share that Pakistan and Afghanistan have allowed free movement of each other's trucks between the two countries and cross stuffing w.e.f. 21 March, 2022 via TAD, the Adviser Commerce said this on his official twitters account here.

The Adviser said that Afghan transporters can obtain TAD from Pakistan Embassy at Kabul and Consulate in Kandahar, while transporters from Pakistan can obtain TAD from Consulates in Peshawar and Quetta.

He said that this is a historic development and will go a long way in enhancing our connectivity and trade relations with Afghanistan, Central Asia and beyond.

Razak Dawood said that geographical diversification and enhancing regional trade and connectivity are major pillars of the Ministry's Strategic Trade Policy Framework. We have put in place "Look Africa" and "Silk Reconnect" policy initiatives for Africa and Central Asian Republics respectively, he said.

He informed that during Jul-Feb 2022, Pakistan's exports to Central Asia grew by 135 percent from USD $72.5 million to USD$ 172.5 million in the same period of last year.

Similarly, Pakistan's exports to Africa increased by 16 percent during July to February 2022 and stood at USD$ 1.033 billion from USD $0.892 billion during the corresponding period last year.