- Home
- Business
- News
- Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Indust ..
Pakistan, Afghanistan Crucial For Each Other, Says Special Assistant To KP CM On Commerce And Industries Abdul Karim Tordhir
Muhammad Irfan Published December 10, 2024 | 08:40 PM
Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Industries Abdul Karim Tordhir has said that beside religious and cultural bonds Pakistan and Afghanistan are also very important for each other due to their geographically close proximity
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Industries Abdul Karim Tordhir has said that beside religious and cultural bonds Pakistan and Afghanistan are also very important for each other due to their geographically close proximity.
He said that there is vast potential of economic and trade development between both countries to utilize.
He expressed these views during a meeting with a diplomatic delegation of Afghanistan headed by Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah, which called on him here on Tuesday.
The Special Assistant termed the exchange of trade delegation important for promotion of bilateral trade and taking benefits of the markets of each others.
He assured about providing all possible support to Afghan students to take advantage of the opportunity of skill training in the province.
During the meeting the Special Assistant and Afghan Consul General also discussed matters of mutual interest and further expansion of trade and business relations, increase in the volume of bilateral trade and taking advantage of investment opportunities.
The Afghan delegation requested the provincial government to take up these matters with the relevant authorities in order to remove hurdles related to transit trade and to facilitate the visa process.
He also presented his proposals regarding the provision of required facilities at the Torkham border.
The Afghan Consul General said that thousands of applicants visit the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar on a daily basis, while the number of people coming to Pakistan is also increasing.
Afghan Consul General said that Pakistan has always provided its support and assistance to Afghanistan at all times, the living example of which is the hospitality accorded to millions of refugees for several decades.
He said that the linguistic and religious harmony and commonalities in customs and traditions have bonded both countries in a strong relationship and the promotion of mutual trade will further deepen the political relations of the two countries.
The Special Assistant assured the Afghan diplomatic delegation of all possible cooperation on behalf of the provincial government and said that in this regard, their proposals will be brought in the notice of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in this connection recommendations will also be sent to Federal government.
He said that Peshawar has the closest and most important position for Afghan citizens in terms of medical tourism, while there are attractive incentives for them to invest here in many other sectors, so they have been provided all kinds of facilities for trade and investment.
Recent Stories
A cold wave continued to grip provincial capital
Senator Rubina Khalid pays tribute to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto's vision o ..
Governor Kundi extends praise to Forces over successful operation in Zhob
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture
Mandatory promotional training for doctors starts at PHSA
Advisor Health attends ceremony on successful thrombolysis treatment of 206 stro ..
CPO stresses for promotion of equality, justice for all
Scholarship cheques distributed among 54 students at SAU
Protection of human rights is the foundation of a welfare society: Sindh Govern ..
CM Bugti expresses satisfaction on security forces successful operation
Danyal Chaudhry reviews Punjab’s Free Medicine Project at RIC
Awareness program on Punjab Ombudsman organized at Islamia College
More Stories From Business
-
Rana Tanveer meets Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister for Agriculture7 minutes ago
-
SECP Appellate Bench handled 314 appeals till date during 20242 hours ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary visits USC head office to discuss operations, future plans3 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 08 pasia against dollar2 hours ago
-
Naqash condemns Indian suppression of Kashmiris4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bearish, loses 1,073 points4 hours ago
-
KPBOIT hosts inaugural investment roadshow in Karachi2 hours ago
-
Gold prices surge4 hours ago
-
Gold prices increase by Rs1000 per tola6 hours ago
-
National Food Security Ministry to organize two-day olive gala on Dec 136 hours ago
-
Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Commission meeting on Wednesday6 hours ago
-
Chinese shares close higher Tuesday8 hours ago