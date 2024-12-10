Pakistan, Afghanistan crucial for each other, says Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Industries Abdul Karim Tordhir

Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Industries Abdul Karim Tordhir has said that beside religious and cultural bonds Pakistan and Afghanistan are also very important for each other due to their geographically close proximity

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Special Assistant to KP CM on Commerce and Industries Abdul Karim Tordhir has said that beside religious and cultural bonds Pakistan and Afghanistan are also very important for each other due to their geographically close proximity.

He said that there is vast potential of economic and trade development between both countries to utilize.

He expressed these views during a meeting with a diplomatic delegation of Afghanistan headed by Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah, which called on him here on Tuesday.

The Special Assistant termed the exchange of trade delegation important for promotion of bilateral trade and taking benefits of the markets of each others.

He assured about providing all possible support to Afghan students to take advantage of the opportunity of skill training in the province.

During the meeting the Special Assistant and Afghan Consul General also discussed matters of mutual interest and further expansion of trade and business relations, increase in the volume of bilateral trade and taking advantage of investment opportunities.

The Afghan delegation requested the provincial government to take up these matters with the relevant authorities in order to remove hurdles related to transit trade and to facilitate the visa process.

He also presented his proposals regarding the provision of required facilities at the Torkham border.

The Afghan Consul General said that thousands of applicants visit the Afghan Consulate in Peshawar on a daily basis, while the number of people coming to Pakistan is also increasing.

Afghan Consul General said that Pakistan has always provided its support and assistance to Afghanistan at all times, the living example of which is the hospitality accorded to millions of refugees for several decades.

He said that the linguistic and religious harmony and commonalities in customs and traditions have bonded both countries in a strong relationship and the promotion of mutual trade will further deepen the political relations of the two countries.

The Special Assistant assured the Afghan diplomatic delegation of all possible cooperation on behalf of the provincial government and said that in this regard, their proposals will be brought in the notice of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and in this connection recommendations will also be sent to Federal government.

He said that Peshawar has the closest and most important position for Afghan citizens in terms of medical tourism, while there are attractive incentives for them to invest here in many other sectors, so they have been provided all kinds of facilities for trade and investment.