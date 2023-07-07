Pakistan, Afghanistan posses huge potential of bilateral trade: KP Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2023 ) :KP Caretaker Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education, Mohammad Adnan Jalil has said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have huge potential for bilateral trade and economic ties.

He expressed these views during a meeting with an Afghan delegation led by the Afghan Consul General Hafiz Mohibullah here at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa board of Investment and Trade (KPBOIT) on Friday.

Director Business Development KPBOIT Bilal Sarwar, Coordinator FPCCI Sartaj Ahmed Khan, Economic Advisor Industries Department Abdul Rehman and other officials assisted the minister during the meeting.

The provincial minister said that apart from sharing religious and cultural relations, Pakistan and Afghanistan also enjoy cordial relationships, based on closed proximity and neighborhood between the two countries.

He said that people of both countries feel brotherly sentiments for each other while Pakistan wishes for sustainable peace in Afghanistan, which is a catalyst for the stability of the whole region.

The provincial minister discussed matters of mutual interest with the Afghan diplomats, focusing on further expansion of trade and business activities between the two countries, increasing the volume of Pak-Afghan trade and taking benefits from cross border investment opportunities.

The minister also invited Afghan relevant authorities, traders and business community to visit Pakistan and participate in the upcoming Pak Afghan Expo scheduled in September this year. He accepted the offer of Afghan officials for participation of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa investors and relevant officials, in the Afghan Business Conference, to be held in Afghanistan in near future.

During the meeting matters relating to cross-border trade also came under discussion and the minister termed it a major development between the two countries. He said that Afghanistan for this purpose, as a trade corridor should provide facilities to Pakistani businessmen for peaceful access to Central Asian countries so that to run the cross-border trade and business activities in a conducive environment.

The minister assured the Afghan diplomatic delegation that efforts will be made to provide all sort of facilities to Afghan investors and businessmen in the province, besides taking steps for the resolution of their problems.

He said that now the entire region is going to be connected in trade links which is a good step towards the development and economic prosperity of the entire region.

The Afghan Consul General on this occasion, expressed that Pakistan has provided its full support and assistance to Afghanistan at all times and the hosting of millions refugees for decades was ample proof of this brotherhood and support.

He said that the enhancement of bilateral trade is very important for the economic stability of both the countries that is why it is inevitable to provide all kinds of facilities to the business community in this regard.

He assured to ease the Afghan visa procedure for Pakistani trade delegations and to make efforts to solve the problems hindering the Pakistani businessmen in cross-border trade.

On this occasion, the Coordinator of Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Sartaj Ahmad Khan lauded the Afghan authorities and willingness of investors for participation in the upcoming Pak-Afghan Expo at Peshawar.