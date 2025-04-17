- Home
Pakistan, Afghanistan Vow To Deepen Trade Ties: Federal Minister For Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan
Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2025 | 09:40 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce, Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday held a meeting with Afghan Minister of Industry and Commerce, Alhaj Nooruddin Azizi
The discussions revolved around strengthening bilateral trade relations, resolving transit-related issues, and enhancing border cooperation between the two neighboring countries, said a press release issued here on Thursday.
Jam Kamal Khan warmly welcomed the Afghan delegation and acknowledged the deep-rooted historical, cultural, and familial ties between the two nations.
He stressed the need to further strengthen the economic and trade relationship, which has spanned over a century.
Both sides engaged in a comprehensive discussion on key matters impacting bilateral trade.
They deliberated on transit trade challenges, including procedural hurdles, regulatory requirements and cargo handling issues along with the need to streamline documentation, scanning, and cargo monitoring processes.
The ministers emphasized the importance of introducing a structured border management framework to improve customs coordination, facilitate cross-border movement, and minimize disruptions.
They also discussed cooperation in specific trade areas including the export of agricultural products, coal and carpets, while resolving to finalize the issues related to Afghan cotton.
The Afghan Minister expressed optimism that mutual trade potential can be fully realized through continued dialogue and close collaboration.
Both ministers reaffirmed their commitment to advancing economic connectivity and trade integration.
They expressed hope that upcoming technical-level meetings will bring forth practical outcomes to remove existing bottlenecks and unlock the full potential of Pakistan-Afghanistan trade relations.
