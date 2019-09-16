UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) Organizes 3-day Training On Trout Farming

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 16th September 2019 | 05:15 PM

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) organizes 3-day training on trout farming

Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with Gansu Fisheries Research Institute (GFRI), China has organized a three-day training course on "Cold Water Fisheries (Trout Farming) to promote aquaculture farming across the potential areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Agricultural Research Council (PARC) in collaboration with Gansu Fisheries Research Institute (GFRI), China has organized a three-day training course on "Cold Water Fisheries (Trout Farming) to promote aquaculture farming across the potential areas of the country.

The other objective of the training course was to facilitate potential investors in trout fish farming business by providing them with a general understanding of the business and cold water fisheries research and development in the country.

The initiative was taken under the Belt and Road Initiative of Chinese government, the Gansu province of China.

Addressing opening ceremony of the training course, Muhammad Ayub Chaudry, Chairman of the PARC said this training course has provided an opportunity for the scientists, industry and farmers to interact and learn latest techniques in cold water and trout fisheries.

He further said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, AJK and Gilgit Baltistan are the major cold water fish potential areas of Pakistan, adding that these areas posses a rich variety of freshwater habitats, including major rivers and numerous streams and lakes.

He said these fresh water resources offer significant opportunities for the development of inland fisheries and aquaculture, adding the PARC has decided to establish a cold water fish laboratory at its research station namely Mountain Agriculture Research Centre (MARC) Juglote, Gilgit with the technical cooperation of GFRI, China.

The laboratory would help to produce seed of new cold water fish species and to multiply them in Gilgit Baltistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and AJK after necessary initial research and in order to transform these opportunities into economic gains and maximize the livelihood of the northern areas training of farmers and industry is key component, he added.

The chairman also expressed that a delegation of GFRI and Lanzhou University has also visited Trout Research Station of MARC Gilgit and investigated water resources in various districts of GB and declared the water bodies highly suitable for cold water fisheries having huge potential for cold water fish production.

Speaking on the occasion, Yu Yongbiao, Researcher, Gansu Fisheries Research Institute said that cold water fisheries especially trout farming is an area with immense potential for the poverty reduction and providing livelihoods to the population of northern areas.

Developing this section of fisheries can also enhance the food security of malnourished communities as fish is an important source of protein. Chinese Researcher ensured the support of China for development and research of cold water fisheries sector in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Water China Agriculture Road Lanzhou Gilgit Baltistan Azad Jammu And Kashmir Government Industry

Recent Stories

Rosatom Expects Continuity, Impartiality From New ..

4 minutes ago

849 suspects arrested by Sindh police in two weeks ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) ch ..

5 minutes ago

Two women killed in Kamber-Shahdadkot road acciden ..

5 minutes ago

Two die, 22 injure in three different accidents in ..

8 minutes ago

U.S. congress panel demands internal records from ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.