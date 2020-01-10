UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC), MCI Join Hands To Produce High Quality Honey

Fri 10th January 2020 | 05:00 PM





ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ):Pakistan Agriculture Research Council (PARC) and Metropolitan Corporation, Islamabad (MCI) here on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to join hands for production of high quality honey from Margallah Hills.

The MoU was signed by Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan, Chairman PARC and Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Mayor, Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI).

On this occasion senior officers of MCI and experts from PARC were also present.

As per MoU, the PARC would provide technical cooperation to MCI for managing the honeybee colonies for production of branded honey from Margalla Hills.

The PARC would help the in harvesting, extraction, quality testing, packing and labeling of honey. The branded honey of Margalla Hills would be offered in the market through PARC-Agro Tech Company.

The PARC would also provide assistance in capacity building of Margalla community in beekeeping as well as demonstration apiary at Margalla Hills for community to raise awareness about beekeeping for quality honey production, free pollination services of bees to enhance the quality and quantity of fruits, vegetables and biodiversity conservation.

The PARC would also provide two training of beekeeping round the year to local communities of 32 settlements of National Park Area and the participants of the training will be gathered by MCI.

Under the MoU, the MCI will provide space for placement of honeybee colonies for blossom boney of f Acacia (phauli) Granda, Bhaikar etc at Margalla Hills and help in conservation and promotion of bee flora for honey production including different species of flowers like Acacia, Granda, Bhaikar and other fruit plants.

Appreciating the efforts of PARC experts, Sheikh Ansar Aziz lauded the efforts of PARC in agriculture sector and also thanked Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan.

