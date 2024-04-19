Pakistan Aims To Agree Outline Of New IMF Loan In May - Finance Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2024 | 10:25 PM
Pakistan hopes to agree the contours of a new International Monetary Fund loan in May, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told Reuters, and has kicked off talks with ratings agencies to lay the groundwork for a return to international debt markets
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Pakistan hopes to agree the contours of a new International Monetary Fund loan in May, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb told Reuters, and has kicked off talks with ratings agencies to lay the groundwork for a return to international debt markets.
The country's current $3 billion arrangement with the fund runs out in late April and the government is seeking a longer and bigger loan to help bring permanence to macroeconomic stability as well as an umbrella under which the country can execute much needed structural reforms, the minister said.
"We expect the IMF mission to be in Islamabad around the middle of May - and that is when some of these contours will start developing," said Aurangzeb, who met with the Fund's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva on Wednesday during the International Monetary Fund and World Bank Spring Meetings,said a release issued by Ministry of Finance here on Friday.
He declined to outline what size programme the government hoped to secure, though Pakistan is expected to seek, opens new tab at least $6 billion. Aurangzeb added that once the IMF loan was agreed, Pakistan would also request additional financing from the Fund under the Resilience and Sustainability Trust.
The struggling South Asian nation had managed to accumulate foreign exchange reserves in recent months and was on track for its war chest to hit $10 billion - or roughly two months import cover - by end-June.
The debt situation also looked more benign, Aurangzeb said.
"The bulk of our bilateral debt - including our China debt - is being rolled over, so in that sense I think we are in good shape and I don't see a big issue during this fiscal year nor next fiscal year, cause we need to repay roughly $25 billion dollars every fiscal year."
Pakistan also hopes to come back to international capital markets, possibly with a green bond. However, there was some more work to be done before that happens, said Aurangzeb.
"We have to come back into a certain ratings environment," he said, having kicked off talks with ratings agencies, adding the government was hoping to get an improvement in its sovereign rating in the next fiscal year.
"In all likelihood, any international capital markets issuance will likely be in the 2025/2026 fiscal year."
Recent Stories
DIG directs SSPs to take unrelenting action against organized crimes
Govt committed to provide relief to poor people: Khawaja Asif
Pakistan's indigenous products can enter global market: Experts
Roti, naan will be available at official rates. Nanbai Association
Lacking storm drains, Dubai sees persistent flooding
West Bank villagers vigilant but vulnerable after settler attacks
Sindh to upgrade primary schools to reduce dropout rate
Calls for calm after reported Israeli strike on Iran
PTF meeting for polio eradication held
Emaan Pakistan Eid-Mela inaugurated
BISP cash disbursement center set up
DC chairs meeting regarding polio drive in Jhal Magsi
More Stories From Business
-
FTO commends FBR's role for prompt resolution of tax payers’ issues14 minutes ago
-
BISP embraces E-procurement: launches inaugural tender2 hours ago
-
Business community indebted to Ahsan Zafar for his unprecedented services: Yousuf Rajput2 hours ago
-
China auto sector steps up Europe push with Spain plant2 hours ago
-
Condolence reference held in memory of FBR's officials4 hours ago
-
Health activists ring alarm bells over 10-stick cigarette pack4 hours ago
-
Karachi receives maiden direct flight of Azerbaijan Airlines from Baku4 hours ago
-
PSX turns bullish, gains 619 points5 hours ago
-
Rupee bounces back; gains 13 paisa against dollar4 hours ago
-
Partners join hands for alternate use of marble, granite slury4 hours ago
-
Tokyo's Nikkei index tumbles 3% in morning trade7 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation falls by 0.79 percent7 hours ago