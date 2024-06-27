Pakistan aims to boost trade with Central Asia: Abdul Aleem Khan

Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan wants to promote bilateral trade and business activities with all the countries of Central Asia for which practical efforts have already been initiated

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Minister for Privatisation, Board of Investment and Communications Abdul Aleem Khan on Thursday said that Pakistan wants to promote bilateral trade and business activities with all the countries of Central Asia for which practical efforts have already been initiated.

Talking to the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, who called on him, the minister said that States of Central Asia can be beneficiaries of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project which will significantly increase economic activities in the region, said a press release.

Abdul Aleem Khan apprised the Ambassador about his recent visit to Central Asia and the trade agreements held at the Ten Shen Conference in Tajikistan.

Speaking on the occasion Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan expressed his gratitude to the minister for offering promotion of bilateral cooperation and said that there is a large capacity for manpower from Pakistan in various fields of professional expertise for which steps would be welcomed.

Khazar Farhadov reiterated his determination that Pakistan and Azerbaijan will increase bilateral cooperation in various fields and in this regard, the visit of the President of Azerbaijan to Pakistan will be a milestone.