UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Aims To Enhance Trade, Investment Relations With Sri Lanka: Razak

Sumaira FH 13 seconds ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 05:20 PM

Pakistan aims to enhance trade, investment relations with Sri Lanka: Razak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the government's aim was to enhance trade and investment relations with Sri Lanka so that they were commensurate with bilateral ties.

"In line with our policy of enhancing regional trade and connectivity, a delegation of prominent businessmen has arrived in Sri Lanka for visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 23-24, 2021," the adviser said on his Twitter account.

Razak Dawood said Sri Lanka was very important country for Pakistan as "we signed our first-ever Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with it".

He said during the visit, the whole spectrum of bilateral trade and economic relations would be discussed, and a trade and investment conference would be held at Colombo on February 24.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka, he said, had agreed to reactivate the forum of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) for redressal of technical issues pending between the two trading partners for prompting trade liberalization to increase bilateral trade between both of the countries.

It was decided to conduct the next JWG meeting during the first half of current year, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sri Lanka Twitter Visit Colombo February Commerce Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Serbian ex-mayor convicted over arson on journalis ..

1 minute ago

Halep pulls out of Qatar Open

1 minute ago

Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Tuesday

1 minute ago

Consumer confidence improves in Q4 2020: Report

1 minute ago

China's interbank treasury bond index closes flat

1 minute ago

New laws in offing to facilitate women more, says ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.