Pakistan aims to enhance trade, investment relations with Sri Lanka: Razak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the government's aim was to enhance trade and investment relations with Sri Lanka so that they were commensurate with bilateral ties.

"In line with our policy of enhancing regional trade and connectivity, a delegation of prominent businessmen has arrived in Sri Lanka for visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 23-24, 2021," the adviser said on his Twitter account.

Razak Dawood said Sri Lanka was very important country for Pakistan as "we signed our first-ever Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with it".

He said during the visit, the whole spectrum of bilateral trade and economic relations would be discussed, and a trade and investment conference would be held at Colombo on February 24.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka, he said, had agreed to reactivate the forum of Joint Working Groups (JWGs) for redressal of technical issues pending between the two trading partners for prompting trade liberalization to increase bilateral trade between both of the countries.

It was decided to conduct the next JWG meeting during the first half of current year, he added.