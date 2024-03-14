Open Menu

Pakistan All Set For Negotiations With IMF Mission Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 14, 2024 | 10:44 AM

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

The review will be the final one under the Stand-By Arrangement, and staff-level agreement is expected after their approval.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 14th, 2024) Just hours before the start of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) review mission, the Ministry of Finance claimed that Pakistan successfully achieved the targets of the second review.

According to the officials within the ministry of finance, as a result of Pakistani actions, it is expected that the IMF's program under the Stand-By Arrangement would disburse the third tranche of $1.1 billion.

The Ministry of Finance stated in its official announcement that Pakistan met all the structural benchmarks of the IMF's review, quality performance criteria and other indicative targets.

The review will be the final one under the Stand-By Arrangement, and staff-level agreement is expected after their approval.

However, there might be some concerns during the upcoming negotiations with the IMF as the Stand-By program has already disbursed nearly Rs974 billion during the first six months against the target of Rs1.074 trillion.

It is less likely to meet the non-tax revenue target during the second half of January to June 2024.

The target for collecting taxes by the FBR was Rs 9.415 trillion, and this will be another area of concern for the FBR as it achieved its 8-month target but suffered a loss of Rs 33 billion until February 2024.

The refunds given by the FBR under the current government's tenure are also significantly high.

The IMF is at Rs 879 billion by March 2024 in terms of the capacity to achieve targets set until March 2024.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan IMF January February March June FBR All Government Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 March 2024

2 hours ago
 Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveil ..

Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb unveils economic roadmap

11 hours ago
 Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champio ..

Mullins makes his Cheltenham century after Champion Chase upset

11 hours ago
 Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

Cricket: Bangladesh v Sri Lanka 1st ODI scores

11 hours ago
 Catalonia president calls early regional elections ..

Catalonia president calls early regional elections for May 12

11 hours ago
Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

12 hours ago
 Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculou ..

Oliver Stone: Charges against Trump are 'ridiculous'

12 hours ago
 EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukrai ..

EU agrees 5-bn-euro package to fund arms for Ukraine

12 hours ago
 Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Legh ..

Minister for Railways Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday called on Pri ..

12 hours ago
 CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafia ..

CM Maryam vows strict action against corrupt mafias in govt hospitals

12 hours ago
 PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik M ..

PM,CM meeting to bring positive changes: Musadik Malik

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business