Pakistan Ambassador Assures Afghan Traders Removal Of Bottlenecks At Torkham, Chaman Borders

Pakistan ambassador assures Afghan traders removal of bottlenecks at Torkham, Chaman borders

KABUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :A delegation of Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Tuesday called on Pakistan's ambassador to Afghanistan Mansoor Ahmed Khan here and discussed with him problems facing the Afghan traders at Torkham, Chaman borders and Karachi Port.

The ambassador assured the delegation that Pakistan government would provide full support to the Afghan traders to increase bilateral trade between the two countries.

The ambassador also assured them to remove bottlenecks in bilateral trade, Pak-Afghan Transit Trade, banking and customs sectors.

The ambassador said Pakistan was ready to work with the upcoming new government in Afghanistan and private sector for uninterrupted trade between the two countries.

Mansoor Ahmed Khan told the delegation there were unlimited opportunities of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Afghanistan and it should not be wasted.

The delegation was headed by President Pak-Afghan Joint Chambers of Commerce and Industry Khan Jan Alkozai, President Kabul Chambers of Commerce Younas Momand, Babrak, Khan Muhammad Safi, Naqeeb Safi and Achakzai.

