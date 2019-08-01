Pakistan American Business Association arranges preliminary session about its trade show

Pakistan American Business Association (PABA) in collaboration with the University of Karachi (UoK) and George Mason University, USA, on Thursday arranged a preliminary session at LEJ Lecture Hall in connection with the PABA Trade Show and Conference which would be held in Falls Church USA on October 20

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ) : Pakistan American Business Association (PABA) in collaboration with the University of Karachi (UoK) and George Mason University, USA , on Thursday arranged a preliminary session at LEJ Lecture Hall in connection with the PABA Trade Show and Conference which would be held in Falls Church USA on October 20.

Founder and Chairman PABA, Muhammad Siddique Sheikh and Professor Dr.James C. Witte of George Mason University, USA were the chief guests of the session which was attended by the members of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry and other business communities, said a statement.

PABA Chairman Siddique Sheikh briefed the audience about the upcoming event and termed that it would open doors of opportunities to the local business community. He mentioned that it would be great chance for cross-industry groups as well as small and medium-sized businesses to build contacts and develop prospects for profitable trade deals.

He said that the show would bring buyers, importers, manufacturers and entrepreneurs together from both Pakistan and the United States. The event would give a chance to create and grow networks of people in related industries and to establish contacts with potential distributors and dealers.

Professor Dr. James C. Witte, through a presentation highlighted the areas which would benefit both the countries. He said that like PABA, George Mason University was also actively working to open new doors to youth by providing opportunities for education and training to build a prosperous future and become useful citizens.

He further said that top five USA to Pakistan trade categories were cotton, soybeans, scrap iron, steel, petroleum gases, nonelectric rail locomotives whereas US and Pakistan two-way trade was over US$6 billion.

Dr James C. Witte added that top five Pakistan to USA products were linen, women's unstitched suits, textile articles, sweaters and men's suits. Pakistan had population of over 200 million and over 100 million mobile and over 50 million internet users while 71 percent access internet through smart phones.

He noted that Pakistan had 45 million acres of farms and seventh largest producer of sugar. The country had also over 150 airports and world's largest deep seaport, which made it significant for the US and other countries interested in expanding their business ties with Pakistan.

Earlier, KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Khalid Mahmood Iraqi, during his welcome address, shed light on the importance of the PABA Trade Show and Conference.

He said that local industries and business communities would get benefit from such events as after the meeting of Prime Minister Imran Khan with American President Donald Trump the trade was likely to increase between the two countries.

Benazir Bhutto Shaheed University, Lyari, Vice Chancellor Akhtar Baloch in his vote of thanks, said that such programs were good to boost bilateral relationships.

He hoped that a large number of Pakistani business representatives would participate in the event.