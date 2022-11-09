Pakistan an important business partner, says High Commissioner Bangladesh Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Mr. Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique said on Wednesday that Islamabad was an important business partner and efforts were underway to strengthen bilateral trade further

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2022 ) :High Commissioner of Bangladesh to Pakistan Mr. Md. Ruhul Alam Siddique said on Wednesday that Islamabad was an important business partner and efforts were underway to strengthen bilateral trade further.

He expressed these views while addressing the business community at Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) here on Wednesday.

The high commissioner invited Pakistani investors to invest in Bangladesh's Economic Zones and Export Processing Zones.

He said that Bangladesh was going to establish 100 economic zones and export processing zones in which tax exemptions and other incentives will be given to investors and Pakistani businessmen could also participate in it and enjoy equal opportunities.

He said that every home and industry in Bangladesh has access to electricity. Bangladesh is generating 27,000 Megawatts of electricity today compared to 4,500 megawatts in 1996, which become possible due to nuclear power plant.

His country has achieved the export target of 50 billion Dollars in 2021, which became possible due to the power plant as they had provided 100 percent electricity to the industries, Mr Siddique added.

High Commissioner further said that his country has started the construction of a deep water port at Chittagong which will help in expanding trade opportunities.

He appreciated the Pakistani oranges (Kinnoos) and shows interest for its import.

Bangladesh was also import textile, rice and other raw material from Pakistan, High Commissioner said.

Replying a question, he said that the banking system of Bangladesh was not very good, but in case of difficulties for banking clearance, you can contact me directly.

He said that the visa will be issued to applicants of this area on the letter issued by the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

He said that the efforts should be continued by the business community and diplomats for visa and trade free policies which will yield positive results.

He briefed the participants on Bangladesh's economic development, political stability and community services.

President MCCI Mian Rashid Iqbal in his welcome speech, said that Pakistan and Bangladesh could further enhance mutual relations through technical assistance and trade.

There are wide opportunities in textile, chemical and business between both the countries and that there is a need for joint ventures in these sectors.

He urged to support delegations of businessmen and women entrepreneurs to strengthen relations and increase trade opportunities.

At the end of the ceremony, the High Commissioner was presented the symbol of the House and Multani Sohan Halwa.

On this occasion, Senior Vice President MCCI Nadeem Ahmed Sheikh, Vice President Sheikh Muhammad Asim Saeed, members of the Executive Council Sheikh Faisal Saeed and others were present.