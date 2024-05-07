Pakistan And China Deepen Collaboration On CPEC Phase-2
Umer Jamshaid Published May 07, 2024 | 09:41 PM
Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday expressed the firm commitment of the government to expedite the implementation of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Project (CPEC) for further strengthening the bilateral relations between both the countries
The minister co-chaired a meeting with the Ambassador of China to Pakistan Jiang Zaidong. Secretary Planning, Awais Manzoor Sumra and other senior officials from the ministry also attended the meeting, said a press release issued by the Ministry of Planning.
The discussions focused on further strengthening collaboration on projects related to energy, infrastructure, industry, food security, agriculture, and transportation within the framework of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).
Ahsan Iqbal emphasized the importance of deepening the longstanding friendship between the leadership of China and Pakistan and expressed the government's firm commitment to expediting the implementation of CPEC and stated that the upcoming visit of the prime minister to CPEC projects would usher in a new era of cooperation in all sectors.
The minister elaborated on the core objective of CPEC: promoting cooperation in all sectors, including industry, energy, infrastructure, social development, agriculture and regional connectivity within Pakistan.
He expressed a desire to enhance cooperation with China through the transfer of modern technology in various sectors, including transportation and agriculture.
He emphasized Pakistan's aim to establish industrial zones for the manufacturing of electric cars in collaboration with China, leveraging Pakistan's competitive advantage to reduce overall production costs and create employment opportunities for Pakistani workers.
Ahsan Iqbal also discussed the upcoming South Asian Games 2025, underlining the importance of comprehensive training programs for Pakistani athletes. He expressed a desire to collaborate with China by inviting Chinese coaches and trainers to support Pakistani athletes in their preparations.
Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to the swift and successful implementation of CPEC Phase 2.
The Ambassador of China also commended the Government's efforts, especially those of the Federal Minister for Planning and Development, in continuing cooperation across all sectors.
He also extended congratulations to Pakistan on hosting the South Asian Games 2025.
