LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2025) Pakistan’s Armed Forces have proved that no advanced weaponry can match the power of skills, strategy, passion and patriotic resolve.

Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh, along with Regional Chairman and Vice President Zain Iftikhar Chaudhry, Patron-in-Chief of United Business Group S.M. Tanveer, Vice Presidents Zaki Aijaz, Aun Ali Syed and other prominent business leaders expressed these views in a press conference held here at FPCCI Regional Office on Sunday.

They expressed unwavering support for Pakistan’s Armed Forces and praised the military for not only defending every inch of the motherland with exceptional bravery but also exhibiting remarkable restraint, strategic foresight, and steadfast courage in the face of unprovoked aggression.

Atif Ikram Sheikh underscored that the Pakistan Army has unequivocally shown the world that no level of advanced weaponry can substitute for the power of professional excellence, meticulous planning, unshakable determination, and patriotic spirit.

He extended the highest tribute to Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir, Chief of Air Staff Zaheer Ahmad Babar, and Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf for their exemplary leadership and composed handling of the situation, particularly during “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos.”

Despite the challenging circumstances, the Pakistani nation stood resilient.

Markets remained operational, and business activities continued uninterrupted—an outcome made possible by the public’s deep confidence in the capability and readiness of their Armed Forces. The valor of the Pakistan Army has instilled pride in every citizen.

Sheikh reaffirmed that the business community of Pakistan remains resolutely aligned with the Armed Forces, now and always. He lauded the proactive role of the business sector during the conflict, noting that they ensured uninterrupted supply chains and prevented any shortages across the country.

He added that the patriotism demonstrated by the business community, along with citizens nationwide, is a testament to Pakistan’s collective strength and unity.

FPCCI President also offered his heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones during the recent hostilities. The innocent children, sisters, and brothers who were martyred have become the silent heroes of our shared struggle. May Allah elevate their ranks in Jannah and grant their families strength and patience. The entire nation stands in solidarity with them and deeply honors their sacrifice.

Atif Ikram further commended the national media for its responsible and patriotic coverage. Unlike the misleading and sensationalist narratives propagated by segments of the Indian media, Pakistani journalists and broadcasters upheld journalistic ethics, professionalism, and the national interest with integrity and poise.