Pakistan, ASEAN pledge to boost trade, economic ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan hosted Ambassadors of 07 ASEAN member states at the Ministry of Commerce here Tuesday, reaffirming Pakistan’s commitment to expand trade, investment, and people-to-people links with Southeast Asia.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassadors and senior diplomats of Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam and Myanmar, underscoring the breadth of ASEAN representation in Islamabad.

Welcoming the Ambassadors, Jam Kamal Khan said Pakistan aimed not only to increase bilateral trade but also to build comprehensive, long-term partnerships in technology, skills, and infrastructure.

“All ASEAN countries already enjoy cordial relations with Pakistan, but there is immense potential to go further. Through technology transfer, value addition in agriculture, and a skilled human resource base, we can take our trade from the current level to its true potential,” the Minister observed.

He briefed the Ambassadors on Pakistan’s new trade policy, the vehicle import policy, tariff rationalization measures spearheaded by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and progress toward a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the GCC.

He stressed that Pakistan was a gateway to Central Asia, with its ports gaining importance under new transit trade agreements that cut costs for regional partners.

He also urged ASEAN companies to invest in Pakistan’s Special Economic Zones under CPEC, citing improved macroeconomic stability — inflation now in single digits — and a business climate geared toward foreign investment.

“Pakistan welcomes you to export to Pakistan, add value here, and then re-export your products,” he said, calling for stronger multilateral trade links.

He also shared the formation of a Trade Dispute Resolution Commission, a first in Pakistan’s history, to help international companies resolve disputes swiftly.

The ASEAN envoys welcomed Pakistan’s outreach, noting the region’s ‘great potential’ for expanding commercial cooperation. The Malaysian Ambassador invited Pakistani firms to participate in Malaysia’s growing chip-making industry, while other envoys underscored ongoing ASEAN investments in Pakistan’s construction and power generation sectors.

All Ambassadors expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s hospitality and agreed on the need to accelerate bilateral trade and investment flows, including through religious tourism, skills exchanges, and supply-chain partnerships.

ASEAN, founded in 1967, now represents one of the world’s fastest-growing markets. Pakistan became a Sectoral Dialogue Partner of ASEAN in 1993 and is seeking to upgrade to Full Dialogue Partner status, despite the current moratorium on new dialogue partners .

Meeting marked a renewed push by Pakistan to anchor itself more firmly in the ASEAN economic landscape, with both sides agreeing to chart a roadmap for increasing trade, investment, and institutional cooperation in the months ahead.