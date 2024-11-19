Pakistan, Asian Development Bank (ADB) Sign $500 Mln For Climate Resilience
Sumaira FH Published November 19, 2024 | 07:02 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Pakistan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) Tuesday signed a US$500 million loan agreement for the Climate and Disaster Resilience Enhancement Program (CDREP).
The agreement was signed after the approval of Federal Minister for Economic Affairs, Ahad Cheema, according to a press release issued by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).
Secretary of the Ministry of Economic Affairs, Dr. Kazim Niaz and ADB Country Director, Ms. Emma Fan signed the Loan Agreement. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from the government and ADB.
Cheema, while giving consent regarding the agreement, said that signing the agreement underscores Pakistan’s commitment to prioritize climate change initiatives and scaling up disaster risk financing using a risk-layered approach.
Secretary Economic Affairs and ADB Country Director said that this program was designed as a programmatic approach and aims to strengthen Pakistan's capacity for climate change adaptation and disaster risk management, addressing the country’s vulnerabilities to natural disasters and climate impacts.
The core objective of the program is to enhance institutional frameworks for disaster risk management by improving disaster risk mapping, response coordination, and gender-sensitive public investments.
