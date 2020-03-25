UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Asks IMF For Additional Sum Of Rs 1.4 Billion Due To Coronavirus Crisis

Hafeez Sheikh confirmed that this talk with the IMF was for a separate amount from the ongoing three years EFF program worth $ 6 billion.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2020) Pakistan asked International Monetary Fund (IMF) for an additional sum of Rs1.4 billion due to coronavirus crisis, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said here on Wednesday.

Hafeez Sheikh said that Rs 1.4 billion was separate amount from the current programme.

“It is completely a separate amount from the ongoing three-year IMF Extended Fund Facility worth $ 6 billion,” said the advisor.

He said Paksitan’s economy was going in the right direction but COVID 19 was likely cause huge dent to it.

Sheikh said that remittances were also likely to fall and so the the tax collection. The economic activity was also slow throughout the country due to Coronavirus, he added.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced a Rs 1.2 trillion economic and financial relief package for the public during ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. The government reserved Rs200 billion for the labourers who would face extraordinary difficulties in the wake of nationwide lockdowns to contain COVID-19, besides Rs 3,000 for every poor family during the ongoing crisis.

