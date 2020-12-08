UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Attains Revocation Of Illegal Registration Of Trademark "KERNAL" Dawood

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 08:39 PM

Pakistan attains revocation of illegal registration of trademark

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said that Pakistan have achieved cancelation of illegal registration of the trademark "KERNAL" by a rice company overseas

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday said that Pakistan have achieved cancelation of illegal registration of the trademark "KERNAL" by a rice company overseas.

This was tantamount to unfair use of intellectual property of Pakistan, as the word is similar to SUPER KERNEL, a premium Pakistani rice variety; the adviser said this on his official twitters account.

The adviser said that "I thank Rice Export Corporation of Pakistan (REAP) for bringing the issue to Ministry of Commerce's notice.""I urge exporters to keep informing MOC of such violations so that we can protect Pakistan's intellectual property overseas," he said.

