Pakistan Audit, Accounts Association meets Omar Hamid Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2020 ) :A delegation of All Pakistan Audit and Accounts Association on Wednesday met Special Secretary Finance, Omar Hamid Khan on their request to highlight issues on account of promotions and increase in salary / allowances.

The issues discussed during the meeting including 120% increase in salaries, which includes 100% increase in salary plus 20% secretariat allowance, Long pending promotions of Accounts Officers and Assistant Accounts Officer, Pending cases of Time Scale and Service Reforms for Officer of Accounts Service, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, Accountant General Pakistan Revenue was also present.

The special secretary finance listened to their views on the matter and assured them that the finance division shall help in resolution of all their issues.

He mentioned that recommendations to increase the salaries will be made in due course.

Regarding regular promotions and time scale, he committed to ask the Controller General of Accounts (CGA to expedite the process.

He further mentioned that the time scale was under discussion with Establishment Division for a career planning approach and the decision as taken broadly will be implementable for Accounts Officers, Assistant Accounts Officers and Senior Auditors, as well.

The special secretary finance advised them to prepare proposals for their service structure and he would arrange a meeting of their representatives with Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms.

The association assured full cooperation from their side based on assurances by the special secretary.