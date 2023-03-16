UrduPoint.com

Pakistan, Australia Agree To Promote Cooperation

Faizan Hashmi Published March 16, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Pakistan, Australia agree to promote cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ) :Pakistan and Australia have agreed to continue mutual cooperation in the promotion of trade, Information Technology, and intellectual property rights, especially regarding Pakistan's rice exports and import procedures in the agriculture sector.

According to a joint statement issued after the 9th Session of the Pakistan-Australia Joint Trade Committee (JTC) held here on Thursday, both sides agreed to further expand bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, Secretary Commerce, Muhammad Sualeh Ahmad Faruqui mentioned that Pakistan values its trade relations with Australia and highlighted that Australia has emerged among the major development partners of Pakistan.

The leader of the Australian delegation, Gary Cowan, First Assistant Secretary, North and South Asia Division, thanked Pakistan for hosting the 9th session of JTC and mentioned that Australia was looking forward to discussing matters of bilateral trade and mutual importance.

Whereas, Additional Secretary (Trade Diplomacy), Ahsan Ali Mangi was leading the Pakistani delegation during the JTC session.

