Pakistan, Azerbaijan agree to enhance cooperation in audit institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Pakistan and Azerbaijan have reaffirmed their commitment to enhance cooperation in audit institution of the two countries, besides sharing audit experiences, cooperation in IT audit and environment audit and training of human resources.

The affirmation was expressed during a visit of the four-member delegation from the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Supreme Audit Institution Azerbaijan) to the office of Auditor General of Pakistan (Supreme Audit Institution Pakistan).

The delegation was headed by Vugar Gulmammadov, Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan, according to a press release issued by the office of AGP on Wednesday.

The delegation was given a detailed presentation on the working of SAI Pakistan, performance of auditing, and SAI Pakistan’s working with CIPFA (Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy) and implementation of Audit Management Information System (AMIS).

The SAI Azerbaijan, on the occasion, informed about the activities of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan and professionalization of Performance Auditing in SAI Azerbaijan.

The Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan had earlier requested for the peer review of their accounts for the year 2023, keeping in view the professional standing of department of the AGP.

AGP Muhammad Ajmal Gondal presented peer review report of the external Audit of Financial Statements of SAI Azerbaijan to the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

On the occasion, the guest planted a sapling in the premises of the office.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan with his delegation called on President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alvi at Aiwan-e-Sadr. AGP Muhammad Ajmal Gondal, and senior officers of AGP also attended the meeting.

The Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan briefed the president about the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the Supreme Audit Institution of Azerbaijan and SAI Pakistan.

The President emphasized on the increasing cooperation between the SAI Pakistan and Azerbaijan for sharing best auditing practices to enhance transparency and financial accountability. He also appreciated the efforts of AGP with regard to peer review.

The Chairman of the Chamber of Accounts of Azerbaijan, thanked the AGP for extending warm hospitality, information about the SAI Pakistan and shown keen interest to explore, learn and benefit from rich experience of SAI Pakistan.