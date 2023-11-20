Open Menu

Pakistan, Azerbaijan Agreed To Explore New Trade Avenues

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 20, 2023 | 11:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Caretaker Commerce Minister Dr Gohar Ejaz met with Ambassador Khazar Farhadov of Azerbaijan on Monday to explore ways to further enhance trade and economic cooperation between the two countries.

Both ministers discussed a range of issues, including potential preferential trade arrangements, investment opportunities, and joint ventures.

They also agreed to work together to promote regional trade and connectivity, according to a press release issued.

Dr. Ejaz said: “We shared views on economic prosperity and regional cooperation. Our meeting today was a positive step forward in our efforts to strengthen trade ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.”

He said: "Pakistan is committed to expanding its trade ties with Azerbaijan. We are confident that our cooperation will lead to mutual benefits for both countries.”

More Stories From Business