Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss collaboration in diverse fields

Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Tuesday discussed collaboration in diverse fields including bilateral trade, energy and economic sectors, reiterating their resolve to further the existing relations between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2023 ):Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Tuesday discussed collaboration in diverse fields including bilateral trade, energy and economic sectors, reiterating their resolve to further the existing relations between the two countries.

The two sides, during a meeting between Caretaker Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Muhammad Sami Saeed and Azerbaijan ambassador to Pakistan Khazar Farhadov, also noted the positive trajectory of bilateral relations.

They reiterated their resolve to further strengthen relations with a focus on different fields like trade, connectivity, energy, tourism and Information Technology, a news release said.

The meeting was attended by Tamerlan Khalilov, Deputy Head of Mission of Azerbaijan, Chief of International Trade & Finance, Chief Foreign Aid and other senior officials of the Planning Ministry.

The Planning Minister emphasized the importance of the long-standing friendship between the two countries and noted that, after the restoration of Azerbaijan's Independence in 1991, Pakistan was one of the first countries to recognize its independence.

Furthermore, the Planning Minister appreciated the support of Azerbaijan during the 2022 flood which badly affected Pakistan.

Khazar Farhadov informed the Planning Minister that since 2022 direct flights between Azerbaijan and Pakistan have been greatly contributing to the existing bilateral relations between the two countries. He said that around 50,000 Pakistani tourists visited Azerbaijan in 2022.

The government of Azerbaijan facilitates Pakistani tourists through an online visa which takes three hours.

The Planning Minister appreciated this gesture and expressed his eagerness to explore opportunities for collaboration in the field of tourism.