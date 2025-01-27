- Home
Pakistan, Azerbaijan Forge Stronger Economic Ties: Trade House, Joint Chamber, B2B Forums On Horizon
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM
Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, held a crucial meeting to bolster economic cooperation between the two nations
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan and Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov, held a crucial meeting to bolster economic cooperation between the two nations.
The discussion focused on preparations for Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s state visit to Azerbaijan, according to a release issued here Monday.
Highlighting the importance of people-to-people connections for fostering trade and investment, the meeting underscored the need for timely implementation of agreements.
The Ambassador also shared plans to establish an Azerbaijan Trade House in Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi.
The Minister proposed organizing a business-to-business (B2B) forum during the Prime Minister’s visit, followed by a single-country exhibition in Azerbaijan later this year, possibly in July, to gauge the response to the PTA.
The Ambassador assured support for a business delegation and suggested announcing the launch of Pakistan Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
Exploring trade opportunities, Minister Jam Kamal Khan suggested importing cotton from Azerbaijan for processing in Pakistan, with plans to export high-end garments to Cambodia.
The Ambassador offered to connect Pakistan with Azerbaijan’s leading cotton producers and highlighted mutual trade opportunities in agriculture and technology.
Both sides celebrated the doubling of trade volume compared to the previous year and emphasized building on this momentum.
The Minister invited Azerbaijan to participate in the upcoming Foodag exhibition in Lahore, while the Ambassador reaffirmed Azerbaijan’s commitment to establishing strong trade and investment links by sharing contacts of prominent businesses.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to achieving successful outcomes, prioritizing the establishment of the Trade House and Chamber of Commerce as cornerstones of bilateral trade relations.
This collaboration marks a significant step toward deepening Pakistan-Azerbaijan economic ties, with both nations aiming to create long-term partnerships and explore new avenues for trade and investment.
