Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Commission Begins
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 23, 2025 | 08:51 PM
The 8th session of the Joint Commission (JC) between Pakistan and Azerbaijan commenced here on Thursday, with a commitment to advancing collaboration across wide areas of mutual interest
The inaugural session was attended by representatives from both sides, according to a press release issued by the Economic Affairs Division (EAD).
The first day of the JC commenced with technical-level discussions across various key sectors, including energy, transport, trade and economic cooperation, defence industry, ICT and digital governance, banking, agriculture and food security, tourism, sports, youth, culture, education and science, health, hydrometeorology, climate change, public service delivery, and social innovations.
Both sides discussed mutual areas of cooperation with significant progress made in finalizing bilateral protocols, the press release added.
On the occasion, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Economic Affairs, Ms. Sabina Qureshi emphasized the importance of the JC in fostering stronger ties between Pakistan and Azerbaijan.
According to the press release, the finalization of the protocols will lead to tangible outcomes and pave the way for deeper cooperation.
A plenary meeting, to be co-chaired by Minister for Defence Production, Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Minister for Defence Industry of Azerbaijan, Vugar Valeh oglu Mustafayev is scheduled on 24 Jan 2025.
The meeting will focus on further strengthening cooperation in defence, trade, and other strategic sectors.
Additionally, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Minister for Science and Education, as well as the Deputy Minister for Economy, will be making their statements on matters relating to education, innovation, and economic development.
