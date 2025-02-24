Pakistan, Azerbaijan Sign Accords To Strengthen Cooperation In Multiple Sectors
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 24, 2025 | 07:46 PM
Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Monday signed multiple accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including trade, energy, tourism, education and others
BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Monday signed multiple accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including trade, energy, tourism, education and others.
The pre-signed documents were exchanged during the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, at the invitation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.
Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the documents exchange ceremony, following their bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks encompassing cooperation in multiple sectors.
The two countries signed an MoU between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Pakistan's Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited for collaboration in Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project.
The documents were exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Director General of FWO Abdul Sami.
President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and MD PRL Zahid Mir exchanged the documents of an MoU between Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.
Pakistan and Azerbaijan also signed an amendment agreement No. 1 to Framework Agreement for the Sale and Purchase of LNG cargoes related to Master LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement. The SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CEO Pakistan LNG Limited Masood Nabi exchanged the pre-signed documents.
SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CEO PSO Syed Muhammad Taha exchanged documents of an MoU between PSO and SOCAR Trading SA and Acknowledgment for Term Sale and Purchase Agreement for Petroleum Products by and between PSO and SOCAR Trading.
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged the documents of an MoU between Nakhchivan, a city of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and Lahore to promote cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, urban development, education, economy, and science and technology.
Recent Stories
'Heart of Sharjah' bids farewell to Sharjah Heritage Days
Peshawar Region wins Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games 2025
Man hit to death by train in Gujrat
First Ramazan in Pakistan likely on March 02: SUPARCO forecast
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) book fair, spring festiva ..
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry
UAE Consul General in Shanghai: Abu Dhabi has developed flexible, integrated eco ..
Kacha area bandit arrested in Lahore
Over 5,000 police officers deployed for Bangladesh-New Zealand match
IG releases Rs2.57 million for treatment of employees
Newly appointed IG Railways Police takes charge
Commissioner Engr Amir Khattak reviews arrangements for ICC Champions Trophy mat ..
More Stories From Business
-
SBP hosts 16th SAARCFINANCE seminar on capacity building of financial industry9 minutes ago
-
Rwandan ambassador urges Sialkot exporters to explore trade markets in her country1 hour ago
-
Sharif, Aliyev finalize matters on Azerbaijan's $2 bn investment in Pakistan27 minutes ago
-
PSX witnesses bullish trend, gains 1,529 points2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 09 paisa against dollar26 minutes ago
-
SBP issues license to Wemsol for starting commercial operations as EMI14 minutes ago
-
Aurangzeb reiterates commitment to structural reforms for resilient economy, sustainable growth14 minutes ago
-
Eurozone annual inflation confirmed at 2.5% in January4 hours ago
-
Chinese yuan weakens to 7.1717 against USD Monday4 hours ago
-
Alibaba to invest 53 billion USD in cloud, AI infrastructure in next 3 years4 hours ago
-
Vietnam's fruit, vegetable exports fall 17 pct in first two months of 20254 hours ago
-
Gold increase by Rs.1,500 per tola to Rs.309,5005 hours ago