Pakistan, Azerbaijan sign accords to strengthen cooperation in multiple sectors

BAKU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) Pakistan and Azerbaijan on Monday signed multiple accords to boost bilateral cooperation in different fields including trade, energy, tourism, education and others.

The pre-signed documents were exchanged during the two-day official visit of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here, at the invitation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Prime Minister Shehbaz and President Ilham Aliyev witnessed the documents exchange ceremony, following their bilateral meeting and the delegation-level talks encompassing cooperation in multiple sectors.

The two countries signed an MoU between the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) and Pakistan's Frontier Works Organization (FWO) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited for collaboration in Machike-Thallian-Tarujabba White Oil Pipeline Project.

The documents were exchanged by President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and Director General of FWO Abdul Sami.

President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf and MD PRL Zahid Mir exchanged the documents of an MoU between Azerbaijan's SOCAR and Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL) and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited.

Pakistan and Azerbaijan also signed an amendment agreement No. 1 to Framework Agreement for the Sale and Purchase of LNG cargoes related to Master LNG Sale and Purchase Agreement. The SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CEO Pakistan LNG Limited Masood Nabi exchanged the pre-signed documents.

SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and CEO PSO Syed Muhammad Taha exchanged documents of an MoU between PSO and SOCAR Trading SA and Acknowledgment for Term Sale and Purchase Agreement for Petroleum Products by and between PSO and SOCAR Trading.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar and Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov exchanged the documents of an MoU between Nakhchivan, a city of Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan and Lahore to promote cooperation in the fields of culture, tourism, urban development, education, economy, and science and technology.