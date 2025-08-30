Pakistan’ Banana Harvest Hits Record 317,000 Tonnes In FY 25
Sumaira FH Published August 30, 2025 | 05:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Pakistan’s banana harvest has surged to an unprecedented level, more than doubling over the last 15 years to reach a record 317,000 tonnes in 2024-25, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).
The official data available with Wealth Pakistan shows that banana output stood at only 139,000 tonnes in 2010-11, but steady growth — particularly over the past five years — has pushed the fruit to become Pakistan’s fastest-growing crop.
The most striking leap occurred from 2020-21 onwards, when production increased from 142,000 tonnes to 216,000 tonnes in 2021-22, representing a jump of over 50 percent within a single year.
Output then continued its upward trajectory, touching 292,000 tonnes in 2022-23, 311,000 tonnes in 2023-24, and hitting the provisional record high of 317,000 tonnes in the ongoing 2024-25 season.
This sustained rise in production reflects a major transformation in Pakistan’s fruit farming, as growers increasingly shift towards banana cultivation due to strong market demand and better returns compared to several traditional crops.
Waheed Ahmed, Patron-in-Chief All Pakistan Fruit and Vegetables Exporters, Importers, and Merchants Association, told Wealth Pakistan that the rapid growth in banana production highlights its export potential.
He pointed out, however, that Pakistan’s share in the $14 billion international banana export market remains negligible, with current exports standing at only $27.4 million.
Waheed stressed the need for building a comprehensive banana value chain model that spans cultivation, processing, packaging, and distribution.
Such a system would not only improve quality standards and reduce post-harvest losses but also deliver better incomes for farmers while boosting exports.
He called for the establishment of large-scale corporate farms to produce high-yielding, premium quality bananas for exports.
He said state-of-the-art pack houses are essential for cleaning, grading, packing, storing, and exporting bananas, as these facilities serve as a vital link between farms and markets, ensuring freshness and preventing spoilage.
Junaid Haider Shah, a banana producer, exporter and processor from Sindh, also underlined the economic transformation brought about by new banana varieties.
Farmers’ per-acre income from bananas, which was only around Rs150,000 to Rs200,000 seven years ago, has now climbed to nearly Rs500,000. The new varieties are fungus-resistant, have a longer shelf life, and are far more lucrative than traditional ones, he told Wealth Pakistan.
Banana has now become more profitable than mango, as exports are rising sharply and both demand and prices are increasing in domestic and international markets.
The yield from modern varieties is significantly higher than older ones, some of which are 50 to 60 years old and no longer competitive.
The banana crop now provides year-round availability, with fruiting starting in just 18 months and continuing on a rolling basis, although production levels decline slightly during winter, he added.
This feature has made banana cultivation particularly attractive for farmers looking for consistent income streams.
