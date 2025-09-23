Pakistan, Bangladesh chambers agree to strengthen trade ties

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Tuesday attended a networking session between the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).

During his meeting with DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed and board members, the coordinator highlighted the uptick in commercial activity between the both countries, said a news release.

He noted that business communities on both sides are increasingly exploring opportunities in pharmaceuticals, automotive, and mineral sectors.

Ihsaan reaffirmed his commitment to creating a comprehensive and conducive environment for businesses from both countries, following the recent visit of Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.

He stressed that enhanced cooperation between private sectors would unlock new avenues for bilateral trade and investment.

The networking session was seen as an important step towards boosting business-to-business collaboration and deepening economic ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.