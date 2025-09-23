Pakistan, Bangladesh Chambers Agree To Strengthen Trade Ties
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 23, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Commerce Ihsaan Afzal Khan on Tuesday attended a networking session between the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) and the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI).
During his meeting with DCCI President Taskeen Ahmed and board members, the coordinator highlighted the uptick in commercial activity between the both countries, said a news release.
He noted that business communities on both sides are increasingly exploring opportunities in pharmaceuticals, automotive, and mineral sectors.
Ihsaan reaffirmed his commitment to creating a comprehensive and conducive environment for businesses from both countries, following the recent visit of Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan.
He stressed that enhanced cooperation between private sectors would unlock new avenues for bilateral trade and investment.
The networking session was seen as an important step towards boosting business-to-business collaboration and deepening economic ties between Pakistan and Bangladesh.
Recent Stories
International reports: Real estate key driver of UAE economic growth
Punjab rejects BISP for flood relief, announces own package
Saudi Arabia’s grand mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh passes away
ADGM Academy, PGIM inaugurate RealAssetX Abu Dhabi Innovation Centre
NEXT PRO ARRIVES SOON IN PAKISTAN: OPPO A6 PRO SET TO REDEFINE TOUGHNESS AND POW ..
Rulers of Emirates congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day
Ajman Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan, Bangladesh chambers agree to strengthen trade ties3 minutes ago
-
OGDC posts Rs 169.9 bn profit, declares record Rs 15.05 dividend for FY253 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s new rose variety promises farmers up to Rs1.5m per acre in profits2 hours ago
-
Labour dept to ensure maximum facilities for trade, industry: Secy Naeem Ghous2 hours ago
-
Russia make real progress toward achieving peace in Ukraine2 hours ago
-
Media marketing course ends2 hours ago
-
NAB hands over retrieved state land to federal government2 hours ago
-
RCCI discusses tax matters of business community with RTO3 hours ago
-
Pakistan, ASEAN pledge to boost trade, economic ties4 hours ago
-
CCP, IIUI hold session on competition law in the digital era4 hours ago
-
Seafood exports grow 32.05% in two months6 hours ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs 5,100 to Rs 398,800 per tola6 hours ago