Pakistan Becomes Sugar Surplus With Production Going Up By 2 Million Tons: Tarin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 25, 2022 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin said on Friday that sugar production was likely to increase by two million tons from the existing production of 7.5 million tons recorded last year.

In a tweet, the federal minister said, as a result, Pakistan was back to sugar surplus country from deficit.

He said, the ex-mill sugar prices were now around Rs81 per kilogram, substantially lower from last year.

