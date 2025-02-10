Pakistan, Belarus agree for enhancing collaboration in 8th JMC meeting

Pakistan, Belarus on Monday agreed on enhanced collaboration across key sectors in 8th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) Pakistan, Belarus on Monday agreed on enhanced collaboration across key sectors in 8th Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) meeting.

The 8th session of the Pakistan-Belarus Joint Ministerial Commission on trade and economic cooperation was successfully concluded with the signing of important protocols in Minsk, Belarus, said press release issued here.

The session was marked by positive and constructive discussions aimed at further strengthening the economic, commercial, and technical ties between the two countries.

The meeting was co-chaired by Aleksey Kushnarenko, Belarusian Minister for Energy and Jam Kamal Khan, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Commerce.

Special Secretary of Pakistan's Ministry of Economic Affairs, Muhammad Humair Karim, also accompanied the federal minister, contributing to the success of the session.

The meeting witnessed the participation of senior officials and diplomats from both countries, who engaged in detailed deliberations on key areas of bilateral cooperation. Both sides recognized the importance of addressing labor migration issues and expressed a shared interest in strengthening cooperation in this area. They agreed to begin discussions on the prospects for bilateral collaboration, focusing on improving labor mobility and ensuring the protection of workers’ rights.

Both countries also committed to holding talks aimed at finalizing Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to establish a framework for cooperation, creating new opportunities for skilled workforce exchange, and further reinforcing economic ties between Pakistan and Belarus.

In the industrial sector, the two sides expressed satisfaction with the ongoing projects and agreed to further progress in establishing joint assembly plants for energy-efficient tractors and electric buses.

Both sides focused on expanding industrial cooperation by enhancing the existing partnership between Heavy

Industries Taxila (HIT) of Pakistan and Belarus' MTW, with joint projects focusing on agricultural machinery, transportation, and industrial equipment.

A key outcome of the session was the agreement to expand cooperation in agriculture, particularly in seed production, livestock, veterinary medicine, and fisheries. Both sides recognized the importance of food security and pledged to work together to increase the volume and diversity of food and agricultural products traded between the two nations. Efforts will be made to support the participation of business entities in international agricultural exhibitions and forums.

In the healthcare and pharmaceuticals sector, both sides agreed to explore avenues for collaboration in the production, distribution, and market access for medicines, medical devices, and over-the-counter (OTC) products. Joint training programs for regulatory authorities and industry professionals were highlighted as an important area of cooperation.

Both sides will continue to promote technical expertise and compliance with international standards, including Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and Good Distribution Practices (GDP). Pakistan also committed to facilitating the registration of veterinary drugs from Belarus and ensuring mutual assistance in advancing agricultural technologies.

The two sides agreed to develop a joint action plan for the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Pakistan's National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and the Belarusian University of RIPO.

This collaboration aims to improve vocational and technical education in both countries. Belarus also expressed readiness to host a visit from Pakistan’s NAVTTC delegation to explore the educational potential of Belarus and facilitate the participation of Pakistani contestants in the 2025 Republican Competition of Professional Skills.

Both countries agreed to continue expanding cooperation in the fields of science and technology.

This includes the implementation of agreements between the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus and Pakistan's

Academy of Sciences, as well as joint competitions for scientific and technical projects.

They agreed to work toward greater cooperation in the field of national standards, including the signing of agreements between the Belarusian State Institute of Standardization and Certification and Pakistan’s PSQCA.

Recognizing the importance of environmental sustainability, the two sides reaffirmed their commitment to implementing the Memorandum of Cooperation in the field of environmental protection.

An action plan (roadmap) will be signed during the upcoming visit of Pakistan’s Prime Minister to Belarus. Additionally, Belarus expressed its willingness to facilitate a visit by Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to explore cooperation on fire-fighting and rescue equipment.

Pakistan and Belarus agreed to renew the cooperation agreement between the National State Television and Radio Company of Belarus and Pakistan Television Corporation (PTV), fostering exchanges in media and journalism. The two countries will also work together to promote tourism by exchanging information on tourism products and inviting each other’s representatives to exhibitions and tourism forums.

In the sports sector, both sides agreed to promote mutual exchange of information on sports facilities and competitions, with the aim of enhancing sports cooperation between the two nations.

Both countries acknowledged the importance of fostering correspondent banking arrangements between Pakistani and Belarusian commercial banks. This will facilitate financial transactions and support the broader economic cooperation between the two countries.

On the sidelines of the JMC, the Pakistani delegation engaged in productive discussions with key Belarusian officials, including Aleksey Kushnarenko, Minister for Energy, Anatoly Linevich, Minister for Agriculture, and Sergey Lukashevich, Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs.

These high-level meetings paved the way for strengthening collaboration in the vital sectors of energy and agriculture, fostering deeper ties and creating promising opportunities for mutual growth and development.

Both sides agreed that the 9th Session of the Joint Ministerial Commission will be held in Islamabad, Pakistan, in 2026, with the exact dates and agenda to be mutually decided through diplomatic channels.