Pakistan, Belarus discusses JVs to set up tractor plant in country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Pakistan and Belarus agreed on Wednesday to extensively discuss different options for a joint venture (JVs) to establish a joint tractor plant in the country to uplift the local agriculture sector and enhance productivity.

Consensus on this initiative was reached during a meeting between Minister for National food Security Rana Tanveer Hussain and Belarusian Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food Vadim Shagoiko, said a news release.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Industry Andrei Kuznetsov, Secretary of Food Security Ali Tahir, and Secretary of Industries Saif Anjum.

Both sides agreed to collaborate on a foot-and-mouth disease (FMD) project to protect cattle, as well as on the capacity building of agricultural engineers in machinery design.

The minister shared a detailed plan on cooperation in the livestock sector, the seed sector, the mechanization of agriculture, and increasing market access for agricultural and livestock products.

He emphasized that Pakistan greatly appreciates the active engagement from the Belarusian side, aimed at fostering and enhancing bilateral cooperation and collaboration in agriculture and livestock.

Pakistan has carefully considered the requests made by the Belarusian side and has made corresponding suggestions to ensure that this partnership is mutually beneficial.

The minister also stated that Pakistani fruits should be granted access to the Belarusian market.

Vadim Shagoiko expressed his country's interest in establishing a veterinary medicine plant in Pakistan. The minister responded that Pakistan is ready to facilitate investment in veterinary medicine.