Pakistan, Belarus Have Long Been Traditional Allies, Strong Trade Partners: Atif Ikram Shaikh

Sumaira FH Published November 26, 2024 | 10:18 PM

Atif Ikram Shaikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) welcomed the President of Belarus and a high-level trade delegation to Pakistan, emphasizing the growing bilateral partnership between the two countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2024) Atif Ikram Shaikh, President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) welcomed the President of Belarus and a high-level trade delegation to Pakistan, emphasizing the growing bilateral partnership between the two countries.

Shaikh noted that Pakistan and Belarus have long been traditional allies and strong trade partners, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

He expressed excitement at the opportunity to host the Belarusian business community at FPCCI.

Shaikh further highlighted the decades-long economic cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus, particularly in sectors like agricultural machinery and tractor manufacturing, which could offer mutual benefits.

He also pointed out that there are vast opportunities for collaboration in areas such as industry, education, science, and technology.

However, Shaikh stressed that the current trade volume of $35 million between the two countries is significantly lower than the true potential.

He emphasized the need to increase trade and explore new markets to enhance the economic relationship between Pakistan and Belarus.

