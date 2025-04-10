Pakistan, Belarus To Strengthen Trade & Industrial Ties: Jam Kamal Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 10, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan on Thursday highlighted growing bilateral cooperation between Pakistan and Belarus.
Speaking to a foreign journalist, the minister shed light on the strengthening relationship and the mutual interest in expanding economic and industrial collaboration, said a news release.
“The visit of the Prime Minister of Pakistan to Belarus is something we had been anticipating for several months,” the minister said, adding that Pakistan had previously hosted the President of Belarus with great honor, signaling a strong commitment from both nations to deepen ties.
Reflecting on recent developments, the minister mentioned the successful hosting of two Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) sessions—one in Pakistan and the second in Belarus this February—alongside working group meetings and three consecutive business-to-business (B2B) engagements between companies from both countries.
During last six months, there have been a number of productive meetings, he said.
“This shows the interest from both sides in promoting trade, industry, and economic relations.”
During recent engagements, both sides identified several key areas for cooperation including bus, truck, and tractor production, as well as the manufacturing of manned dumpers and technological advancement in agriculture.
“We are also focusing on sectors that can promote innovation, teach new skills, and ensure economic development. Pakistan is particularly interested in leveraging Belarus’s vast forestry resources and technological expertise,” the minister said.
He emphasized the importance of implementing JMC initiatives swiftly and effectively, adding, “We believe that the ideas and decisions reached during our working group sessions will translate into tangible outcomes in the near future.”
The business forum marks a significant step forward in Pakistan-Belarus relations, setting the stage for increased trade, shared technological growth, and mutual prosperity.
