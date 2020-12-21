UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Pakistan Believes In Free Flow Of Goods To Afghanistan, CARs: Razak

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 09:30 PM

Pakistan believes in free flow of goods to Afghanistan, CARs: Razak

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Monday reiterated that Pakistan has always believed in free flow of goods between Pakistan, Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Abdul Razak Dawood was holding a consultative meeting at the Ministry of Commerce on matters relating to Pakistan's trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

Dawood briefed the session on his meetings with the leadership of Afghanistan during his visit to the country last month which preceded the visit of the Prime Minister to Kabul.

The consultations have been started with all stakeholders to negotiate a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Afghanistan and work is continued in this regard, the Adviser said.

He was also informed that work on revision of the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) was in final stages.

The Adviser was further informed that a delegation from Afghanistan will visit Pakistan from 28 to 30 December 2020 to hold talks on the PTA, APTTA and establishment Joint Border Markets (JBMs).

Razak Dawood was informed that for these visits, a lot of work has been done.

Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan, Dr. Sardor U. Umurzakov appreciated the sentiments and resolve expressed by Pakistan for improvement of trade relations, the meeting informed the Adviser while giving his invitation to him and his team to visit Uzbekistan in January 2021 to have the inaugural meeting of Joint Working Group (JWG) on Trade and Economy in Tashkent which will examine the prospects of PTA between Pakistan and Uzbekistan.

Also as a follow-up to the visit of the Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan Dr. Sardor U. Umurzakov, for Investment in International Trade in September 2020, Mr Razak Dawood also held a video-conference with Dr. Umurzakov in the past week and discussed the progress made since his visit to Pakistan and ways and means to further increase Pakistan's trade with Uzbekistan and CARs.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Prime Minister Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Visit Progress Tashkent Uzbekistan January September December Border 2020 Market Commerce All From Agreement Asia

Recent Stories

NIMR celebrates 20th anniversary as leading milita ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed discuss way ..

2 hours ago

Smart Dubai facilitates 62 government entities dur ..

3 hours ago

Brand Dubai and RTA announce new creative installa ..

3 hours ago

UAE 1st regionally and 2nd globally in telecom sec ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Health Authority aims to establish emirate a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.