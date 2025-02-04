Open Menu

Pakistan Britain Business Council Delegation Calls On President ICCI

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:33 PM

Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI

President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, held a meeting with the visiting delegation led by Rashid Iqbal, Chief Executive and Trade Champion of the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, held a meeting with the visiting delegation led by Rashid Iqbal, Chief Executive and Trade Champion of the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC).

The meeting was also attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and other executive members.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between RCCI and PBBC, enhancing trade ties, and fostering support for entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs.

Both parties emphasized the importance of improving communication and interaction through online platforms to facilitate business growth.

The delegation highlighted Britain’s pivotal role as one of Pakistan’s key trade partners and acknowledged the significant contribution of the Pakistani diaspora, which represents the second-largest overseas Pakistani community globally.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to promoting economic collaboration and creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls ..

Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..

10 minutes ago
 Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town

10 minutes ago
 Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Sa ..

Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini

8 minutes ago
 DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,

DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,

51 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Huma ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..

8 minutes ago
 Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of devel ..

Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..

8 minutes ago
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self- ..

PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..

8 minutes ago
 Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support ..

Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause

8 minutes ago
 KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation

KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation

3 minutes ago
 SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers

SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers

3 minutes ago
 City School bags National Students Olympic Games t ..

City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls ..

Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business