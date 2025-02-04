Pakistan Britain Business Council Delegation Calls On President ICCI
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:33 PM
President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, held a meeting with the visiting delegation led by Rashid Iqbal, Chief Executive and Trade Champion of the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC)
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, held a meeting with the visiting delegation led by Rashid Iqbal, Chief Executive and Trade Champion of the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC).
The meeting was also attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and other executive members.
Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between RCCI and PBBC, enhancing trade ties, and fostering support for entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs.
Both parties emphasized the importance of improving communication and interaction through online platforms to facilitate business growth.
The delegation highlighted Britain’s pivotal role as one of Pakistan’s key trade partners and acknowledged the significant contribution of the Pakistani diaspora, which represents the second-largest overseas Pakistani community globally.
The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to promoting economic collaboration and creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..
Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..
Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause
KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation
SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers
City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy
Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerc ..10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI3 minutes ago
-
KP outsources PTDC properties at rate of 40% of annual income1 minute ago
-
PM directs Ministry of National Food Security to come up with Ramadan package1 hour ago
-
Seminar on Islamic banking at Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry2 hours ago
-
President ICCI highlights importance of government-business collaboration2 hours ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb reviews CCP’s performance and ..2 hours ago
-
SECP for easing name reservation requirements for companies2 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 809 more points3 hours ago
-
RTO-1 achieves monthly target by 110%3 hours ago
-
Ahsan highlights universities’ role in promoting research for national development3 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1900 per tola to Rs.294,3004 hours ago