Pakistan Britain Business Council Delegation Calls On President Of The Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 04, 2025 | 08:26 PM

Resident of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, held a meeting with the visiting delegation led by Rashid Iqbal, Chief Executive and Trade Champion of the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Usman Shaukat, held a meeting with the visiting delegation led by Rashid Iqbal, Chief Executive and Trade Champion of the Pakistan Britain Business Council (PBBC).

The meeting was also attended by RCCI Senior Vice President Khalid Farooq Qazi, Vice President Fahad Barlas, and other executive members.

Discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between RCCI and PBBC, enhancing trade ties, and fostering support for entrepreneurs, particularly women entrepreneurs.

Both parties emphasized the importance of improving communication and interaction through online platforms to facilitate business growth.

The delegation highlighted Britain’s pivotal role as one of Pakistan’s key trade partners and acknowledged the significant contribution of the Pakistani diaspora, which represents the second-largest overseas Pakistani community globally.

The meeting concluded with a shared commitment to promoting economic collaboration and creating new opportunities for businesses in both countries.

