Pakistan-Bulgaria Should Focus On Trade Balance: Envoy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :Bulgarian Ambassador to Pakistan Irena Gancheva said on Monday that both countries should focus on trade balance as the current figures about trade were not as per the existing potential.

Addressing the business community at Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI), she said that Bulgaria had an important geographical location, which made Bulgaria a vital hub for entering to European market.

She shared that Bulgaria would definitely support Pakistan in getting the GSP+ status back, says a news release.

She requested the SCCI to send proposal for single-country exhibition, so that the same could be forwarded to the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce & Industry for facilitation.

She appreciated the role of Sialkot in economic development of the country.

Speaking on the occasion, SCCI President Abdul Ghafoor Malik welcomed the honorable guest and said that Pakistan and Bulgaria had been enjoying friendly ties built on mutual respect and identical views on global and regional developments.

He said that Pakistan attached extreme importance to Eastern European countries, especially Bulgaria and looks forward to further building upon friendly relations.

Abdul Ghafoor Malik said: "We are thankful to Bulgaria which has always assured us of offering support to Pakistan for retaining the GSP+ status and has confirmed its backing to positively review Pakistan's GSP+ facility.

He suggested a few measures to broaden the scope of trade between the two countries which were: both countries should facilitate single-country trade exhibitions & encourage frequent exchanges of trade delegations; encourage Bulgarian businesses to explore joint ventures possibilities in Pakistan; signing of Memorandum of Understanding with prominent Bulgarian chambers of commerce & industry in order to promote B2B.

SCCI Senior Vice President Wahub Jahangir, Vice President SCCI AmerMajeed Sheikh and Sialkot business community were also present on theoccasion.

