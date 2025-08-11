Pakistan Business Confidence Continues To Mount: Gallup Survey
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan business Confidence continues to mount, as per the latest Survey by Gallup for the second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 (April-May-Jun25).
The Confidence in Country direction hits a four-year high, best since quarter four of FY 2021.
The Current business Conditions is strongest in Years, 61% rate excellent performance, in date released by Gallup Pakistan and shared by Advisor to the Federal Minister for Finance, Khurram Schehzad on his official Twitter account on Monday.
According to a survey, the future optimism is holding steady, 61% expect business to improve ahead
The bribery reports Plunge –Down to 15% from 34% last quarter.
Approval of economic management nearly doubles, 46% rate of current govt better than previous.
Energy Situation is better than in Past years; the load shedding is lower than in 2023 and 2024.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates – XRG's McNulty clinches final stage, overall victory at Tou ..
ATC acquits Qureshi, sentences Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry to 10 years in jail ..
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points
UPCA bans Cricketer Yash Dayal from UP T20 League over rape allegations
ADFD: Strategic partner in advancing comprehensive Arab development
Monsoon Rains to Intensify in Pakistan; Flood Advisory Issued for Punjab
PM Shehbaz approves appointment of new ambassadors to UAE , Russia
Fawad Khan’s Bollywood film Abir Gulaal to release on August 29
UAE leaders congratulate President of Chad on Independence Day
UAE harnesses AI to boost Arabic language global reach
Abu Dhabi’s AI sector expands 61% in one year
Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka arrested over protest against Modi-led BJP govt, ECI
More Stories From Business
-
Pakistan business Confidence continues to mount: Gallup Survey38 seconds ago
-
Foreign exchange rates10 minutes ago
-
Pakistan sets up new customs port in Angoor Adda to boost trade with Afghanistan41 minutes ago
-
PSX hits historic high as KSE-100 surges over 1,500 Points1 hour ago
-
Finance Minister reaffirms commitment to deepening relations with Turkmenistan3 hours ago
-
Pakistan businesses' confidence rises to a four-year high, Gallup Survey4 hours ago
-
Gold prices dip by Rs3,600 to Rs 358,800 per tola4 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES4 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 20258 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 20259 hours ago
-
PCMEA hails TDAP for foreigners' hospitality package17 hours ago