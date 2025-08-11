Open Menu

Pakistan Business Confidence Continues To Mount: Gallup Survey

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 11, 2025 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Pakistan business Confidence continues to mount, as per the latest Survey by Gallup for the second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2025 (April-May-Jun25).

The Confidence in Country direction hits a four-year high, best since quarter four of FY 2021.

The Current business Conditions is strongest in Years, 61% rate excellent performance, in date released by Gallup Pakistan and shared by Advisor to the Federal Minister for Finance, Khurram Schehzad on his official Twitter account on Monday.

According to a survey, the future optimism is holding steady, 61% expect business to improve ahead

The bribery reports Plunge –Down to 15% from 34% last quarter.

Approval of economic management nearly doubles, 46% rate of current govt better than previous.

Energy Situation is better than in Past years; the load shedding is lower than in 2023 and 2024.

