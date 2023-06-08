Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has backed the decision of the National Economic Council (NEC) to close markets and commercial centres at 8:00 pm to save energy

In a statement issued here on Thursday, PBF Vice President and Chief Organiser, Chaudhry Ahmad Jawad said steps for energy conservation recommended under this plan, such as the closure of shops and commercial centres at 8 pm, switching to LED lights and upgrading geysers to make them more energy efficient, could help the country save up to $1 billion annually.

He stated that neither Europe nor the United States could afford the luxury of keeping commercial areas open till midnight.

He added that circular debt is eating the country like termites and this move will save electricity and that the provinces have agreed to implement this decision as well which was appreciated.

The PBF also suggests that the district administration make it a point to ensure that the shops open at 10 A.M. giving traders enough time to conduct their daily operations.