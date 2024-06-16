Pakistan Can Become Regional Trade Hub: Malik
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 02:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) Pakistan stands at a crucial juncture exploiting trade potential in Asia and fostering strong economic ties with neighboring states can significantly speedup its economic growth.
SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry's former President Iftikhar Ali Malik expressed these views while talking to a trade delegation, led by Muslim Khan Buneri here Sunday. He added that geographically, Pakistan is positioned to serve as a trade conduit between Central Asia, South Asia, and the middle East, making it an ideal hub for regional commerce.
In order to harness this potential, he said, Pakistan must actively engage with countries like China, Iran, and Afghanistan. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a flagship initiative that demonstrates the benefits of such cooperation, promising infrastructural development and increased trade flow. Similarly, enhancing trade relations with neighbors could unlock immense economic benefits, despite the political challenges. A focus on trade normalization and tariff reduction can help the region tap into a market of over a billion people.
He said Iran, with its rich energy resources, presents another promising trade partner. Strengthening trade ties with Iran could ensure energy security for Pakistan while providing Iran with much-needed economic diversification.
Additionally, a stable Afghanistan opens up avenues for trade and transit routes to Central Asia, facilitating greater regional connectivity.
The European Union and the United States remain significant trade partners, especially for Pakistan’s textile and agricultural exports. Maintaining compliance with international trade regulations, ensuring quality standards, and fostering a stable business environment are crucial for sustaining these relationships.
Malik said that Pakistan’s strategy should therefore be multifaceted: deepen regional trade ties while upholding Western trade partnerships. This dual approach will require diplomatic finesse, robust economic policies, and a commitment to regional stability. By doing so, Pakistan can position itself as a pivotal player in regional trade, driving economic growth and fostering prosperity both at home and across Asia, he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 2024
S.Africa's Ramaphosa to announce 'inclusive' coalition cabinet
4 Labourers die of suffocation during cleanliness of manhole
Football: Euro 2024 results - 1st update
Tennis: s'-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated
Hot, dry weather for city
Saudi Arabia leverages data, AI technologies to enhance Hajj pilgrims experience
Brighton make Hurzeler, 31, youngest Premier League manager
SSP visits bazaars, reviews security arrangements
No laxity to be tolerated in reforms agenda implementation: PM
Slain child's body found near DSP's office
More Stories From Business
-
PFC, ChenOne to collaborate for Paris Expo5 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 June 20246 hours ago
-
FBR forms anomaly committees to identify, resolve Finance Bill 2024 anomalies17 hours ago
-
Govt urged to review proposed normal tax regime for exports19 hours ago
-
SECP warns public about fraudulent car financing scheme by Etihad Auto Solutions20 hours ago
-
Abdullahpur-Jhumra Road flyover to open soon: FDA DG21 hours ago
-
Gold rates decrease by Rs.200 to Rs.241,300 per tola22 hours ago
-
Govt to collect Rs2116b from electricity consumers in FY2024-2524 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 June 20241 day ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 June 20241 day ago
-
Petrol prices slashed by Rs 10.20 per liter2 days ago