Pakistan Can Boost Food Exports With Investment, Technology: FTO Coordinator

Muhammad Irfan Published April 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM

Pakistan can boost food exports with investment, technology: FTO Coordinator

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Coordinator to the Minister of State and Federal Tax Ombudsman Saif Ur Rehman on Sunday said that Pakistan has the potential to significantly increase its food production and tap into international markets through targeted investment, technological advancements, and the adoption of modern agricultural practices.

Speaking to a delegation of food producers led by Zia Ur Rehman he said Pakistan has immense potential to become a leading player in the global food export market, given its diverse agricultural landscape and favorable climate for crop cultivation, said a news release.

The country is already one of the world's largest producers of wheat, rice, sugarcane, fruits, and vegetables, but the sector remains largely underutilized in terms of exports.

He said the development of value-added food products processed or packaged foods including Nimko can further boost export revenues.

Expanding cold storage facilities and improving transportation networks can also help reduce post-harvest losses, thus increasing the volume of exportable goods.

By tapping into its agricultural strengths, Pakistan has the potential to earn millions of Dollars in foreign exchange, supporting economic growth.

He said by focusing on improving supply chain infrastructure, standardizing quality control, and ensuring compliance with international standards, Pakistan could capture lucrative markets in the middle East, Europe, and beyond.

The country's geographical proximity to these regions provides a logistical advantage for perishable goods. He said our best quality of various varieties of Nimko meeting international standards is also in great demand locally and globally.

