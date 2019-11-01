Pakistan can earn prestigious berth among top 20 economies of world: Envoy

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) :Ambassador of Italy in Pakistan, Stefano Pontecorvo on Thursday said that Pakistan had been put on right track and it could earn a prestigious berth among top 20 economies of the world if it successfully documented its informal economy.

Addressing the Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) members along with his wife and Roberto Puddu, Economic-Financial and Commercial Consular here, he said that the size of Pakistan economy was around Rs 300 billion but 80% of its economy was undocumented.

He said that due to the measures taken for the documentation of economy, the GDP may witness a downfall but in the long term it would be a blessing for the prosperity of Pakistan.

He appreciated the monetary steps which would have salutary impact on its overall economy.

He was optimistic that Pakistan would soon become the hub of economic activity in near future. He said that Italy had provided best health and education facilities with top ranking universities of the world.

Regarding manufacturing of machinery, he said that Italy had been producing world quality products which were comparatively costlier than the Chinese made products.

He said that some Italian firms were negotiating with Pakistani counterparts to launch joint ventures in different fields.

About agro-based products, he said, "Italy is producing best quality cheese, yogurt and condensed milk. A major part of it is being exported to China." Quoting the buffalo population in Pakistan, he hoped that joint ventures in dairy products could be launched as it had highest margin of profit.

He also responded to various questions and queries regarding Alitalia and banking system etc. and assured to resolve the related problems.

Earlier, Rana Sikandar Azam President FCCI in his welcome address appreciated the long and successful stay of Stefano Pontecorvo and said that he had rendered marvelous services to strengthen bilateral trade between the two countries.

He urged upon the ambassador to share his personal experiences with other diplomats and his countrymen that Pakistan was a peaceful country where their investment would be safe and secure.

"You have certainly witnessed Pakistan's natural beauty and hospitality of its people," he said and added snow clad mountains and gushing springs in north-west had soul touching effects.

He said, "Pakistan is a peaceful country where foreigners are as safe as in their own homeland." President FCCI hoped that the love, sincerity and hospitality of Pakistan would be returned back by worthy ambassador through dispelling the negative propaganda unleashed by some vested interests against Pakistan.

A documentary about Faisalabad and Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry was screened while a question answer session was also held.

Zafar Iqbal Sarwar, Senior Vice President FCCI offered vote of thanks while Rana Muhammad Sikandar Azam, President FCCI along with Muhammad Latif Nazar (MPA) Chairman PHA presented FCCI shield to Ambassador of Italy Stefano Pontecorvo.