Pakistan can pocket billions of dollars through tourism: Meher Kashif

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan can pocket billions of Dollars through promotion of international standard tourism in the country.

This was stated by coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman and former President Lahore Chamber of Commerce Meher Kashif Younis while talking to Dr Kaiser Rafiq, CEO "Discover Pakistan", on Tuesday, said a press release.

He said that tourism has emerged as a profit generating entity for the success of many economies around the world.

He said it boosts the revenue, creates jobs, develops infrastructures and plants a sense of cultural exchange between foreigners and local citizens.

Meher Kashif said the number of jobs created by tourism in many different areas is significant and these jobs are not only a part of the tourism sector but may also include the agricultural, communication, health and educational sectors.

He said major chunk of tourists travel to experience the hosting destination's culture, different traditions and gastronomy which was very profitable to local restaurants, shopping centers and stores.

Melbourne, Australia's population is greatly benefited by tourism. It has a population of around 4 million people and around 22,000 citizens are associated with the tourism sector only.

He said, safe and innovative infrastructure allow a smooth flow of goods and services. Moreover, local people experience an opportunity for economic and educational growth.

Speaking on the occasion Kaiser Rafique said tourism creates a cultural exchange between tourists and local citizens.

The exhibitions, conferences and events usually attract foreigners and organizers usually gain profits from registration fees, gift sales, exhibition spaces and sales of media copyright.

Furthermore, foreign tourists bring diversity and cultural enrichment to the hosting country,he added.

He said tourism allows young entrepreneurs to establish new products and services that would not be sustainable on the local population of residents alone. Moreover, residents experience the benefits that come with tourism occurring in their own country he added.