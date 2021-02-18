UrduPoint.com
Pakistan Can Prosper, Progress By Implementing Faith Unity And Discipline: Iftikhar Ali Malik

President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik on Thursday stressed the urgent need to implement the Quaid guiding motto of faith unity and discipline in true letter and spirit in every sphere of life

These three guiding principals can make Pakistan as one of the most powerful country in the comity of nation, he said while addressing the concluding session of 13th national conference on "Nazria-e-Pakistan".

A press release issued by SAARC CCI said that the event held under aegis of Nazria Pakistan Trust, which was attended by peoples from different walks of life and paid tributes to father of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Malik said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan gave us three golden principles which he followed in his life and got Pakistan.

Our success will depend mainly on following Unity, Faith and Discipline, he remarked.

If we follow these principles in our individual, social and political life, we can make Pakistan very powerful, he added.

Malik said unity gives a nation strength to face its enemies and it was vital to overcome all social, political and economic issues faced the country.

Pakistan appeared on the map of the world on August 14, 1947 and this miracle was achieved through the unity of the Muslims, he added.

He further said that in islam, all the Muslims are brethren to each other and advised the people from all walks of life to be united in our work for the country.

He said Quaid-i-Azam united the Muslims of India into a disciplined organization and created unity among them.

He said no civilized society can exist and progress without discipline. In absence of discipline, our energies are scattered and we can make no progress he added.

If we want to develop our country, we should be sure for what we are working, he said adding that nothing can be achieved without faith and discipline.

